What is Nick Suzuki's ethnicity? Exploring the ethnic roots of Montreal Canadiens captain

Nick Suzuki, the talented center and captain of the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL, has a diverse ethnic background consisting of Japanese and Scottish Canadian roots.

Born on August 10, 1999, Suzuki's journey in the NHL began when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Suzuki's great-great-grandparen immigrated to Canada from Japan in the early 1900s. Suzuki is one-quarter Japanese, and as a Gosei, a proud representative of his heritage as a fifth-generation Japanese Canadian. It is evident that he holds his cultural roots dear, and his ascent in the NHL provided him with a platform to showcase and celebrate his Japanese heritage.

Suzuki also harbors a strong desire to serve as a role model for aspiring Japanese and Asian hockey players, inspiring them to pursue their dreams in a sport where their representation has historically been limited. His commitment to diversity and inclusivity is evident in his determination to break barriers and shatter stereotypes, paving the way for a more inclusive future of the sport.

Adding another layer to his multicultural identity, Nick Suzuki's mother's side of the family is of Scottish Canadian descent. This blend of cultures further enriches his background and reinforces his embrace of diversity.

Exploring Nick Suzuki's NHL career and more

Just a year after being drafted, Nick Suzuki found himself traded to the Montreal Canadiens in the Max Pacioretty trade. It was a move that would prove to be a turning point in his career.

His skill and leadership qualities shone through as he was named the 31st captain of the Montreal Canadiens on September 12, 2022, at the tender age of 23, surpassing Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Sylvio Mantha, who had become captain at 24 during the 1926-27 season.

Suzuki's dedication and talent were recognized when he agreed to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension on October 12, 2021. It was a testament to his potential and the belief that the Canadiens had in his abilities.

The young center's NHL debut came on October 3, 2019, against the Carolina Hurricanes. It didn't take long for Nick Suzuki to make an impact, as he notched his first NHL point with a power-play assist in a thrilling 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on October 9, 2019. Later, he scored his first NHL goal in a convincing 4-0 victory against the Minnesota Wild.

