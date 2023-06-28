The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) have recently revealed the team payroll range for the upcoming 2023-24 league year. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players' association, the salary cap for the forthcoming season has been set with specific limits.

The salary cap will have a lower limit of $61.7 million, ensuring that teams must spend a minimum amount on player salaries to maintain a competitive balance within the league.

The midpoint, set at $72.6 million, represents the average spending point for NHL teams, indicating the approximate midpoint of the salary spectrum. Lastly, the upper limit has been established at $83.5 million, serving as the maximum amount teams can spend on player salaries.

These figures play a crucial role in shaping the financial landscape of the NHL for the 2023-24 season. They provide a framework for teams to manage their budgets and make roster decisions while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Teams that are under the lower limit will need to increase their spending to reach the required threshold, while those nearing the upper limit will need to strategize their player acquisitions and contract negotiations accordingly.

The salary cap acts as a mechanism to promote parity and competitiveness throughout the league, preventing certain teams from outspending others and potentially creating an uneven playing field. It ensures that all teams have an opportunity to construct competitive rosters within the defined financial parameters.

How to watch the NHL Draft?

The highly anticipated NHL draft is approaching, and fans are eagerly anticipating the selection of promising young players.

For viewers in the United States, the first round of the draft will be televised on ESPN, which requires a cable subscription. However, if you don't have cable, you can take advantage of the free trial period offered by streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV, which include ESPN in their channel lineup.

Sign up for a trial and enjoy watching the draft without paying any fees. Just remember to cancel the trial before it expires if you don't wish to continue with a paid subscription.

In Canada, the draft will be broadcasted on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. While these channels typically require a cable subscription, you can explore their respective websites and apps, as they sometimes offer free streaming of live events, including the draft.

Keep an eye out for any free streaming options that may be available.

It's important to note that free streaming options for live sports events can vary, so it's recommended to check online platforms and forums for any potential free streaming links on the day.

