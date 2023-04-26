What is Sebastian Aho's ethnicity? Exploring ethnic roots of Carolina Hurricanes star

Sebastian Aho is a Finnish hockey player who hails from Rauma. He was born to Harri Aho and Leena Aho and has two brothers: Samuli and Jesperi Aho.

He grew up in a hockey-playing family; both his brother Jesperi and father Harri were professional players. At an early age, Sebastian began playing ice hockey and eventually joined the Oulun Karpat youth squad, one of the most successful clubs in the Finnish Liiga.

His skills have made him one of the best on ice. He is currently leading the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL playoffs, having helped them immensely.

Sebastian Aho: His career in the NHL so far

Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho went to Carolina in 2016 and concluded his debut season with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists). He was chosen by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Aho joined Ken Linseman (Bruins, 1985-86) and Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers, 1982-83) as the only players in NHL history to start a season with at least one assist in 12 straight games.

He broke Ron Francis' record for the longest season-opening point streak in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history on October 30, 2018, during a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena.

In the 2018–19 season, he reached an NHL career best with 83 points and was selected for the first time to the All-Star Game. Later, Aho assisted the Hurricanes in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 15 playoff games.

Aho led the Hurricanes in goals, shorthanded goals (three), shorthanded points (four), and game-winning goals (nine) during the 2022–23 season. He's the sixth player in NHL history to achieve a 60-point plateau (67 points; 36 goals, 31 assists).

In Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders, he scored his 20th Stanley Cup Playoff goal to surpass Eric Staal's record for the most goals in team history.

Poll : 0 votes