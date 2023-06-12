What unique feat can Bruce Cassidy achieve if Vegas Golden Knights win Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals?

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup, and if they win Game 5 on Wednesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy can achieve a unique feat.

Vegas hired Cassidy on June 14, 2022, to become their new head coach after he was let go by the Boston Bruins. That date is special as Game 5 also goes down on June 14, so if Vegas wins, they would hoist the Stanley Cup exactly one year from when they hired Cassidy.

Although Vegas is up 3-1 in the series, Cassidy makes it clear the job is not done as he knows the Golden Knights still need one more win.

"We're not there yet, but before you can get to 16 wins, you've got to get to 15, and we did," Cassidy said. "So, we're one away. We understand that and that's the rewarding part.

"Now, if you're able to do it, I think (forward Jonathan) Marchessault said it, you're considered a winner forever. You've won. That would be the ultimate reward for me is to be part of a team that won as a team and played as a team. But like I said, we've got some work to do."

Bruce Cassidy quickly hired by Vegas Golden Knights

Bruce Cassidy was fired by the Boston Bruins on June 6 and was hired eight days later by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his first year with Vegas, Cassidy led them to 51-22-9 which was the best record in the Western Conference, and they are now one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Although Vegas has never won the Stanley Cup before, Bruce Cassidy knew he was going into a good situation with the Golden Knights.

"I was going into a situation with a team that they want to win, that much I knew, and they had," Cassidy said. "They hadn't won the Cup, but they were as close as anybody other than probably [the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Cup in 2020 and 2021] in terms of how often they were knocking at the door.

"So, I knew that was there and there was a dressing room full of good players. … So, for me, that's what I knew I was getting into. Then, it's up to the coach to build a certain style of play, culture, and identity of a team."

Currently, Vegas is the betting favorite to beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 and win the Stanley Cup. Should they do that, it would be a crazy year for Bruce Cassidy and prove that the Golden Knights made the right call by hiring him.

