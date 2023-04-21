What is Vladimir Tarasenko's salary? Exploring the contract details of New York Rangers star

Vladimir Tarasenko is a 31-year-old Russian right winger playing for the New York Rangers in the National Hockey League. The St. Louis Blues chose the hockey star in the first round of the 2010 NHL entry draft with the 16th overall pick.

Tarasenko was traded to the New York Rangers along with defenseman Niko Mikkola on February 9, 2023. His Tarasenko's salary is $5.5 million and his cap hit is $7.5 million for the 2022-23 season. Tarasenko has an estimated career earnings of $62.3 million.

Tarasenko could not have done much better on his Rangers debut. He scored his first goal for his new team against the Seattle Krakens after only 2:49 minutes. This made him the fourth player in Rangers club history to score a goal on his debut.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s NHL career

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues hoists the Stanley Cup during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade

Vladimir Tarasenko was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2010, but joined the team for the 2012-13 season.

Throughout 11 campaigns, Tarasenko has had an impressive record of 574 points in 675 games. The Rangers’ star also has 62 playoff points in 92 games.

With the Blues, he underwent surgery after suffering a hand injury against the Nashville Predators on March 19, 2014. Despite this, Tarasenko participated in the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs. He scored 4 goals, an incredible feat all things considered.

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in 52 years with Tarasenko in 2019, and he was a very significant part of the team. Tarasenko demonstrated his value throughout the playoff run, tallying 11 goals.

Tarasenko created Blues history by becoming the first player to score on a penalty shot in the playoffs. He did this during Game 5 of the Western Conference final against the San Jose Sharks. His performances were essential to the team in getting the Stanley Cup victory.

