What will be Connor Bedard's signing bonus from his first contract?

On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

With the addition of Bedard, who is widely regarded as the generational talent, the Hawks further solidified their squad and will likely build their gameplay around the 19–year-old.

Fans are curious to know how much money Connor Bedard will make and what the signing bonus will be in his rookie contract.

Connor Bedard's rookie contract and signing bonus with the Chicago Blackhawks explored

Connor Bedard will make his NHL debut while still a rookie. According to NHL CBA rules, rookie prospects between the ages of 18 and 21 will initially sign a three-year entry-level contract.

As per Cap Friendly, Bedard will likely sign for $950,000 with a signing bonus of up to $95,000. The annual average value (AAV) of his contract could reach $4.5 million.

The 19-year-old is projected as a generational talent with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, who can change the future of the franchise. When it comes to a rebuild, Bedard is exactly the player the Chicago Blackhawks needed.

The Blackhawks have struggled on the ice in recent years. With the departure of star players Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and other senior players, the club is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase.

The Blackhawks need young and talented players around whom they can build their team, and the addition of Bedard will tick all the boxes. Bedard's skill set, speed, and vision on the ice make him an elite prospect who could be a major turning point for the Chicago Blackhawks in the future.

Bedard spoke to the media after getting drafted first overall and thanked his family, friends and Blackhawks staff for showing faith in him (via NHL.com):

"It's an unbelievable feeling to be with my family and friends and get to hear my name be called and experience that, especially with such a storied organization," Bedard said. "Everything I've heard about the people there has been nothing but positives."

"Very thankful that the staff, Kyle, Luke (Richardson, Blackhawks coach), everyone, put their faith in me with that pick."

The 19-year-old had an outstanding season at WHL last term, notching 142 points (71 goals and 72 assists) in just 57 games. Fans can expect Bedard to make his NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks lace up their skates for the first time in the 2023-24 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10.

