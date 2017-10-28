How an All-NHL 3-on-3 tournament would function

What if the NHL decided to have a 3-on-3 tournament? How would all 31 teams' rosters look?

by Glenn Kaplan Opinion 28 Oct 2017

For the past couple of seasons, the NHL has instituted a 3-on-3 overtime in the regular season and also a 3-on-3 tournament during the all-star weekend. On the video game NHL 2018, they put a 3-on-3 mode on there which looked pretty impressive.

What if the NHL decided one day to have all 31 teams participate in a 3-on-3 tournament? Each team should have two goalies, six forwards, and three defenseman. Each game would last around 20 minutes. If there is a tie after 20 minutes, then there should be a two minute overtime. If it is still tied after overtime, then the game would be decided in a shootout.

Metropolitan Division: Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, and Conor Sheary. Defenseman: Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, and Justin Schultz. Goalies: Matt Murray and Casey DeSmith.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forwards: Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek, Nolan Patrick, Valtteri Filppula, and Sean Couturier. Defenseman: Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, and Travis Sanheim. Goalies: Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth.

Washington Capitals: Forwards: Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Andre Burakovsky, and Jakub Vrana. Defenseman: Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, and Dmitry Orlov. Goalies: Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer.

New Jersey Devils: Forwards: Nico Hischier, Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Brian Gibbons, Marcus Johansson, and Drew Stafford. Defenseman: Will Butcher, Damon Severson, and John Moore. Goalies: Corey Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forwards: Artemi Panarin, Alexander Wennberg, Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Sonny Milano, and Brandon Dubinsky. Defenseman: Zach Werenski, Seth Jones, and Jack Johnson. Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo.

New York Islanders: Forwards: John Tavares, Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, and Josh Bailey. Defenseman: Calvin de Haan, Ryan Pulock, and Nick Leddy. Goalies: Jarsolav Halak and Thomas Greiss.

New York Rangers: Forwards: J.T. Miller, Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevch, Chris Kreider, Mats Zucceralo, and Mika Zibanejad. Defenseman: Kevin Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei, and Nick Holden. Goalies: Henrik Lundqvist and Ondrej Pavalec.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forwards: Justin Williams, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Staal, Victor Rask, Sebastian Aho, and Jeff Skinner. Defenseman: Justin Faulk, Jacoob Slavin, and Noah Hanifin. Goalies: Scott Darling and Cam Ward.

Atlantic Division: Tampa Bay Lightning: Forwards: Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Alexander Killorn, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Brayden Point. Defenseman: Anton Stralman, Victor Hedman, and Andrej Sustr. Goalies: Andrei Vasilveskiy and Peter Budaj.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forwards: Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander, Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri, and Patrick Marleau. Defenseman: Jake Gardiner, Morgan Reilly, and Nikita Zaitsev. Goalies: Frederik Andersen and Curtis McElhinney.

Ottawa Senators: Forwards: Bobby Ryan, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, J.G. Pageau, Kyle Turris, and Derick Brassard. Defenseman: Erik Karlsson, Dion Phaneuf, and Cody Ceci. Goalies: Craig Anderson and Mike Condon.

Boston Bruins: Forwards: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeon, David Pastrnak,David Krejci, David Backes, and Jake DeBrusk. Defenseman: Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, and Torey Krug. Goalies: Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards: Jonathan Drouin, Alex Galchenyuk, Max Pacioretty, Brendan Gallagher, Ales Hemsky, and Andrew Shaw. Defenseman: Shea Weber, Karl Alzner, and Jordie Benn. Goalies: Carey Price and Al Montoya.

Buffalo Sabres: Forwards: Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Evander Kane, Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, and Benoit Pouliot. Defenseman: Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, and Zach Bogosian. Goalies: Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson.

Florida Panthers: Forwards: Aleksander Barkov Jr., Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, Nick Bugstad, Derekk MacKenzie, and Owen Tippett. Defenseman: Keith Yandle, Aaron Ekblad, and Alex Petrovic. Goalies: Roberto Luongo and James Reimer.

Detroit Red Wings: Forwards: Dylan Larkin, Henrik Zetterberg, Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar, Justin Abdelkader, and Frans Nielsen. Goalies: Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek.

Central Division: St. Louis Blues: Forwards: Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen, Paul Stastny, Brayden Schenn, and Robby Fabbri. Defenseman: Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, and Robert Bortuzzo. Goalies: Jake Allen and Carter Hutton.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forwards: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Lane, Brandon Saad, Alex DeBrincat, Artem Anisimov, and Patrick Sharp. Defenseman: Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Gustav Forsling. Goalies: Corey Crawford and Anton Forsberg.

Nashville Predators: Forwards: Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen, Nick Bonino, Viktor Arvidsson, and Calle Jarnkrok. Defenseman: P.K. Subban, Ryan Ellis, and Roman Josi. Goalies: Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros.

Dallas Stars: Forwards: Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Jason Spezza, Radek Faksa, Antoine Roussel, and Alexander Radulov. Defenseman: John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Dan Hamhuis. Goalies: Ben Bishop and Kari Lehtonen.

Colorado Avalanche: Forwards: Nathan McKinnon, Matt Duchene, Tyson Jost, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, and Carl Soderberg. Defenseman: Tyson Barrie, Nikita Zadorov, and Erik Johnson. Goalies: Semyon Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier.

Winnipeg Jets: Forwards: Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Bryan Little, and Adam Lowry. Defenseman: Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, and Tobias Enstrom. Goalies: Steve Mason and Connor Hellebuyck.

Minnesota Wild: Foiwards: Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, and Charlie Coyle. Defenseman: Matt Dumba, Ryan Suter, and Jared Spurgeon. Goalies: Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock.

Pacific Division: Edmonton Oilers: Forwards: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Patrick Maroon, Ryan Strome, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Milan Lucic. Defenseman: Adam Larsson, Oscar Klefbom, and Darnell Nurse. Goalies: Cam Talbot and Laurent Brossoit.

Anaheim Ducks: Forwards: Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, Patrick Eaves, Ryan Kesler, Rickard Rakell, and Jakob Silfverberg. Defenseman: Cam Fowler, Sami Vatanen, and Hampus Lindholm. Goalies: John Gibson and Ryan Miller.

Calgary Flames: Forwards: Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkahuck, Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Jaromir Jagr, and Mikael Backlund. Defenseman: Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton, and T.J. Brodie. Goalies: Mike Smith and Eddie Lack.

San Jose Sharks: Forwards: Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Joe Thornton, Tomas Hertl, Joel Ward, and Joonas Donskoi. Defenseman: Brent Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Paul Martin. Goalies: Martin Jones and Aaron Dell.

Arizona Coyotes: Forwards: Anthony Duclair, Max Domi, Clayton Keller, Derek Stepan, Christian Dvorak, and Tobias Reider. Defenseman: Alex Goligoski, Jakob Chychrun, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Goalies: Antti Raanta and Adin Hil..

Los Angeles Kings: Forwards: Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Michael Cammalleri, and Tyler Toffoli. Defenseman: Alec Martinez, Drew Doughty, and Jake Muzzin. Goalies: Jonathan Quick and Darcy Kuemper.

Vancouver Canucks: Forwards: Derek Dorsett, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Bo Horvat. Defenseman: Alexander Edler, Ben Hutton, and Michael Del Zotto. Goalies: Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forwards: James Neal, David Perron, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith, and Alex Tuch. Defenseman: Nate Schmidt, Luca Sbisa, and Shea Theodore. Goalies: Marc-Andre Fleury and Oscar Dansk.