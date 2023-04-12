When Brock Faber revealed his biggest motivation to play hockey - his disabled sister, Paige

Brock Faber, a rising star in the world of hockey, has always had a passion for the game. But for Faber, his love for hockey was more than just a personal interest. It was also about his older sister, Paige, who had a disability. He mentioned it in an interview with Jack Jablonski of the LA Kings Insider.

Growing up in a household with Paige, Faber quickly learned the importance of empathy and compassion. He recognized the challenges that his sister faced and was inspired by her determination to fit in and pursue her passions.

Despite her disability, Paige was a skilled hockey player in her own right. Together, she and Brock would spend hours on their backyard rink, skating, passing, and shooting. Paige excelled in adapted floor hockey and scored over 200 points as a high school defenseman. (Source: LA Kings Insider)

For Faber, his sister's success was an inspiration. He saw firsthand how her love for the game fueled her determination to succeed, regardless of the obstacles in her path. As he worked to improve his own game, Faber drew on his sister's example of perseverance and dedication.

However, Faber's admiration for his sister went beyond their shared love of hockey. He recognized the challenges that she faced on a daily basis, and he was inspired by her resilience and strength.

Brock Faber's successful hockey career thus far

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship

Brock Faber had a successful hockey career thus far, both in college and at the professional level. He was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. And just last year, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild as part of a deal that sent Kevin Fiala to the Kings.

Faber began his college career at the University of Minnesota during the 2020-21 season. As a freshman, he recorded one goal and 11 assists in 27 games for the Golden Gophers.

During his sophomore season, he recorded two goals and 11 assists in 28 games for Minnesota. This led to him being named to the All-Big Ten First Team and the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

After his sophomore year, Brock Faber's NHL rights were traded back to the Minnesota Wild. This time, he was named team captain, and led them to the NCAA Championship game. Faber had a standout season, collecting four goals and 27 points through 38 games.

On April 9, 2023, Brock Faber signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild, and was immediately added to the playoff-bound roster.

Poll : 0 votes