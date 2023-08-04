When Capitals shocked the world by offering TJ Oshie a monster $46,000,000 contract 

In a stunning move, the Washington Capitals made headlines on June 23, 2017, by securing the services of right winger TJ Oshie with a massive eight-year contract worth $46 million. This bold decision left many hockey fans surprised and intrigued, as it showcased the team's commitment to building a competitive roster for the future.

The contract was announced by general manager Brian MacLellan just before the NHL draft, making it clear that retaining Oshie was a top priority for the Capitals.

At 36 years old, Oshie has already proven himself as a valuable asset on the ice. During the 2016 season, he tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead with an impressive 33 goals. Despite playing only 68 games, he managed to tally 56 points, showcasing his exceptional skill and versatility.

Till then in his NHL career, which included stints with both St. Louis and Washington, Oshie had accumulated an impressive record of 169 goals and 248 assists, amounting to an impressive total of 417 points. His contribution to the team's offensive firepower alongside Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom had further solidified his importance to the Capitals' team.

General manager MacLellan had spoken highly of Oshie's worth to the team, saying:

"TJ is an invaluable member of our team and we felt it was imperative for us to re-sign him in a competitive free agent market."

Securing Oshie's contract in a competitive free-agent market, with the salary cap going up to $75 million, showed the team's commitment to assembling a roster capable of competing at the highest level.

The following season, this proved to be such a good decision. MacLellan had also re-signed other key players, including restricted free-agent forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky, as well as defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

How many Stanley Cups has TJ Oshie won?

TJ Oshie, the seasoned NHL forward, has enjoyed a prolific career spanning 14 seasons, split between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues. Over his impressive 958 games in the league, he has showcased his offensive power, contributing 290 goals and 380 assists, amounting to a total of 670 points. Additionally, his plus-minus rating stands at +93, demonstrating his impact on both ends of the ice.

While Oshie has been an integral part of both the Capitals and the Blues' rosters throughout his career, it is essential to note that he has only once secured the ultimate prize in professional hockey — the Stanley Cup.

Oshie was part of the Washington Capitals' triumphant 2017-2018 season when they captured the Stanley Cup, bringing a long-awaited championship to the franchise.