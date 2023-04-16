Jonathan Toews has commented on the sexual assault case involving former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach and the video of coach Brad Aldrich. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the NHL.

The release of the Jenner & Block report has revealed that there was knowledge of the allegations within the organization, including members of leadership. But no action was taken against Aldrich at the time.

Among those who have spoken out about the case is Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. Toews, who remembers Kyle Beach as a player with a rougher style on the ice, has expressed his regret over not doing more to support Beach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run.

In an interview with TSN, Toews said,

"I can say with 100 percent certainty that if I had known about what was happening with Kyle and what he was going through, I would have acted differently."

Toews went on to say that he wishes he had been more aware of what was happening within the organization. He said,

"It's something that we all take responsibility for, and we all have to learn from and move forward."

