In a truly unforgettable moment, heavy metal legends Metallica took center stage at the 2016 Stanley Cup Final to deliver a powerful rendition of the national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.

The iconic band, known for their energetic performances and heavy guitar riffs, added their unique touch to the traditional pre-game ceremony, leaving fans in awe and creating a memorable experience.

As the lights dimmed and anticipation grew, Metallica took to the stage, guitars in hand, ready to deliver their signature sound to a stadium filled with fans.

The band members, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett stood united, exuding their trademark energy and stage presence. The familiar chords of "The Star-Spangled Banner" echoed through the arena, and the crowd erupted in cheers.

Metallica's rendition of the national anthem left fans stunned. It was something new, different, and at the same time amazing. They infused their distinctive heavy metal style into the anthem, infusing it with raw power and intensity. The band's seamless performance showcased their musical talent and created an unforgettable experience.

Metallica kicked off a Pittsburgh Penguins win at the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals against the San Jose Sharks

The 2016 Stanley Cup Final was a highly anticipated and closely contested series that took place between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks.

The Penguins, led by captain Sidney Crosby and a dynamic roster including Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, entered the Final with a strong regular season record and a determination to capture their fourth Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

On the other side, the Sharks, led by captain Joe Pavelski and featuring stars such as Joe Thornton and Brent Burns, were making their first-ever appearance in the Final, aiming to bring the coveted trophy to San Jose.

Game 6 took place on June 12, 2016, at the Consol Energy Center. The Penguins seized the opportunity to close out the series on home ice, securing a convincing 3-1 victory over the Sharks.

Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, and Patric Hornqvist all scored for Pittsburgh, while Martin Jones put up a valiant effort in the San Jose net.

The Penguins' victory marked their fourth Stanley Cup title in franchise history, with Sidney Crosby capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' Most Valuable Player.

