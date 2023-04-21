When MLB legend Mark McGwire called hockey players "best athletes on the Earth"

Hockey can be severely underrated by a large part of the American populace. It is popular but is behind baseball, basketball and football.

NHL athletes are not as popular as NBA or NFL players. The NHL is not as mainstream and might not be appreciated as much as the other leagues. You can even say that the sport of hockey is not as well known as football or basketball.

However, former Oakland Athletics player Mark McGwire thinks differently. He lavished praise on hockey players and gave them a big compliment:

“I think hockey players are the best athletes on the earth. I just admire them so much.”

He said this to the press when the LA Kings visited Dodger Stadium. It comes from a significant place. He has recorded 583 home runs in his career, along with 1,414 RBI. He argued that those figures could have been achieved just as well by hockey players. Who are we to question Mark McGwire?

Mark McGwire did 'hockey' his career with steroid abuse

Former player Mark McGwire

Unfortunately, Mark McGwire is not a reputed name in baseball circles. He admitted to steroid use in 2010. He acknowledged using drugs throughout his career, including the 1998 home run season that set a record.

Since making his comments during a congressional hearing on drugs in 2005, McGwire has come under further scrutiny.

The former player came clean after getting employed as the hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. A declaration of admission was required upon his return to the public eye after spending years away from the media and baseball.

When McGwire hit 49 home runs for the Oakland Athletics in 1987, he set the rookie record for most home runs in a season. There, he collaborated with Jose Canseco, who exposed McGwire as a steroid user in his frank book Juiced, sparking a steroid scandal throughout baseball.

In July 1997, McGwire was dealt to the Cardinals. He hit 70 home runs the next season, breaking the previous record for the most home runs in a single season.

"I wish I had never touched steroids," McGwire said in a statement. "It was foolish and it was a mistake. I truly apologize. Looking back, I wish I had never played during the steroid era."

Hockey players would appreciate McGwire's statement. But, looking at his history, there might be a few reservations.

