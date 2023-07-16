Novak Djokovic has had a profound impact on the lives of many tennis players, and Sebastian Korda is no exception. The young American tennis sensation shared a remarkable story in January about his transition from ice hockey to tennis, and it all started with an unforgettable encounter involving Djokovic.

In a thrilling fourth-round victory at the 2023 Australian Open over Hubert Hurkacz, Korda showed his talent, earning his place in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. But it was during his post-match press conference that Korda revealed the intriguing backstory of his sporting journey.

Korda disclosed that he was an avid ice hockey player until the age of 10, excelling in the sport alongside a team of talented athletes. He said:

"I played ice hockey until I was 10 years old. We had a really good team. We always had like the best guys. For the year 2000, we were the No. 1 in the U.S. We had a couple players on our team that got drafted into the NHL."

However, Korda's path took an unexpected turn after he attended the 2009 US Open with his father, Petr Korda, and Radek Stepanek, who was coached by his father at the time. It was during this tournament that Korda had a transformative experience witnessing Stepanek compete against none other than Novak Djokovic in a fourth-round match at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Filled with inspiration, Korda made the courageous decision to leave ice hockey behind and fully commit himself to pursuing a career in tennis.

Sebastian Korda said:

"I switched over because I went to the US Open in 2009 with my dad and Radek. He made round of 16 I think it was. He played Novak on Arthur Ashe 10:30 at night, completely packed.

"I went back the next day and I said, 'This is what I want to do.' I fell in love with the energy of the crowd, the way the sport is played, how mental it is. Yeah, just the rest is history."

More on Novak Djokovic's professional career

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian tennis player who has achieved remarkable success in his career. Currently ranked world no. 2, he has held the top spot for a record 389 weeks and won a record 23 Grand Slam titles, including 10 Australian Open championships.

Novak Djokovic has also completed a non-calendar year Grand Slam and achieved a triple Career Grand Slam. He has been a dominant force in men's tennis, winning numerous Masters titles and establishing himself as one of the sport's greatest players.

