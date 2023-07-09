When Paige Spiranac lauded hockey players as party animals - "They're in a league of their own"

In September 2022, social media influencer and former golf professional Paige Spiranac caused a stir with her enthusiastic praise. She held hockey players as the ultimate party animals in the world of professional sports. Known for her candid and outspoken nature, Spiranac gave NHL stars a perfect 10 out of 10 when it comes to their ability to celebrate and have a good time.

She said,

"Hockey players are just built different. Hockey gets a 10 because these guys are absolutely insane. They will go into a game, get their two front teeth knocked out and then ... do it all over again the next day. They're in a league of their own."

"Hockey players are built different"

During a discussion on her podcast, Spiranac reflected on a comment made by golfer Kevin Kisner following the President's Cup. Kisner had described golfers as highly talented on the course but lacking in the party department. This prompted Spiranac to rate various sports based on their partying prowess.

However, Paige Spiranac playfully disagreed with Kisner's impressions of the golfing world and gave golf professionals a respectable 7.6 out of 10 on the fun scale. She humorously challenged Kisner by highlighting the legendary drinking abilities of golf icon John Daly and shared her own college party experiences alongside golfer Xander Schauffele.

Interestingly, NBA players found themselves at the bottom of Spiranac's list, receiving a modest rating of 3.2 out of 10. Spiranac jokingly referred to them as "reformed party girls," implying that they have toned down their partying ways and now prefer a more relaxed and refined social scene.

On the other hand, Major League Baseball (MLB) players scored high on Spiranac's party scale, earning an impressive 8.2 out of 10. Spiranac marveled at their beer-drinking abilities and fondly reminisced about the infamous jungle juice concoctions they enjoyed during their college days.

Meanwhile, NFL players fared well, receiving a solid rating of 9 out of 10 on Spiranac's scale. While not necessarily considered professional partiers, they certainly know how to have a good time.

Despite a broken kneecap, Paige Spiranac didn't give up.

Paige Spiranac, born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, overcame a broken kneecap that ended her gymnastics dreams at 12 and redirected her focus to golf. Her family's athletic background, including her father's football success and her mother's ballet career, instilled a competitive spirit in her.

How far do you think I hit this drive? Correct answer gets a free subscription to OnlyPaige

Splitting her time between Scottsdale, Arizona, and Monument, Colorado, she dedicated herself to golf training as a home-schooled student. Spiranac's journey showcases her resilience and determination.

Today, Paige Spiranac is an influential figure in golf and a popular social media influencer.

