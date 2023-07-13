When Thomas Greiss liked an IG post comparing Adolf Hitler to Hillary Clinton

In May 2017, Thomas Greiss, a former professional ice hockey goaltender from Germany, who was then a goaltender for the New York Islanders, issued an apology. It was for his engagement with controversial posts on Instagram.

Thomas Greiss was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 94th overall, at the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He played in the NHL for the Sharks, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues.

The 31-year-old German native expressed regret for liking posts that were deemed inappropriate and offensive. Greiss, who was then in Germany for the IIHF World Championships, faced significant backlash for his actions.

One of the posts that Greiss liked featured a picture of Adolf Hitler with the words:

“Never arrested, never convicted, just as innocent as Hillary.”

Understandably, this post sparked outrage and criticism from various quarters. German Olympic Sports Confederation president Alfons Hoermann even suggested that Greiss should be excluded from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While the German Ice Hockey Federation defended Thomas Greiss against accusations of right-wing extremism or populism, the controversy surrounding his social media activity remained.

The New York Islanders promptly addressed the situation by releasing a statement in which they expressed their disapproval of Greiss' actions and stated that they would handle the matter internally. They also emphasized that Greiss regretted his actions and acknowledged his mistake.

The repercussions of Thomas Greiss' beliefs extended beyond the Islanders and the NHL. In May 2021, Team Germany, represented by the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), officially severed ties with Greiss, declaring that his values contradicted those of the federation. Consequently, he was excluded from participating in the 2021 IIHF World Championships and future events under the DEB's jurisdiction.

Thomas Greiss was in controversy for the sign on his mask

Moreover, in 2014, Greiss stirred up controversy when he wore a mask featuring lettering that resembled the Nazi "SS" symbol during his time with the Arizona Coyotes. Although it is uncertain whether this was an intentional reference or a coincidence, it further contributed to the scrutiny surrounding Greiss and his beliefs.

It resembled the Nazi "SS" symbol

Although some may argue that a player's political beliefs should be irrelevant on the ice, it is crucial to consider the broader context. Sports organizations often uphold specific values and strive to maintain a positive public image. Therefore, they may take action to distance themselves from individuals whose beliefs contradict their principles.

