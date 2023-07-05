When Wayne Gretzky paid homage to Michael Scott's infamous dialogue from The Office

Wayne Gretzky took center stage on May 6, 2022, as TNT made its highly anticipated debut in NHL playoff coverage. The broadcast wasted no time in delivering a delightful surprise for viewers by incorporating a playful reference to the hit sitcom "The Office".

As the opening segment unfolded, Wayne Gretzky, accompanied by the prestigious Stanley Cup, graced the screen, capturing the attention and hearts of hockey enthusiasts. Holding a sign in his hands, Gretzky paid homage to a memorable scene from "The Office" featuring the show's main character, Michael Scott.

In this scene, Scott humorously attempts to take credit for Gretzky's famous quote. For those unfamiliar with "The Office", the iconic whiteboard in Michael Scott's office displayed the following words during the memorable episode:

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott."

The interaction between Gretzky and "The Office" reference set a jovial tone for the broadcast, instantly captivating audiences. It was a delightful nod to the intersection of sports and pop culture, showcasing the widespread appeal and influence of both hockey and beloved television series.

By infusing the broadcast with this playful connection, TNT successfully engaged viewers from the outset.

Wayne Gretzky: The Great One's Stanley Cup wins

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, had a remarkable career that included numerous Stanley Cup victories. Over the course of his illustrious tenure in the NHL, Gretzky hoisted the coveted Stanley Cup a total of four times.

Gretzky's first Stanley Cup triumph came in the 1983-84 season, when he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers. In the following season, Gretzky and the Oilers once again reigned supreme, capturing their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

In the 1986-87 season, Gretzky's exceptional play propelled the Oilers to their third Stanley Cup victory. Gretzky's final Stanley Cup win came in the 1987-1988 season, as the Oilers proved their superiority once more. In the championship series, they defeated the Boston Bruins in a four-game sweep, capping off a remarkable era of success for the franchise.

Gretzky's leadership and offensive prowess were integral to the Oilers' dominant run, and his contributions on the ice solidified his status as a true legend of the sport. His remarkable skill, vision, and dedication to the game made him a revered figure in the world of hockey, and his Stanley Cup triumphs remain a significant part of his enduring legacy.

