The Arizona Coyotes may no longer be an NHL team.

On Tuesday, the city of Tempe voted no to a new arena which was shocking as many expected it to pass.

After the news, many fans started to wonder if the Arizona Coyotes are going to relocate. Disappointed with the results, the NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that they are going to discuss the future of the team.

"The NHL is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe," league commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward."

Three possible cities for relocation of Arizona Coyotes

#1 Houston, Texas

Houston has always felt destined to get an NHL team, and although many thought it would be by expansion, relocation could very well happen now.

Houston already has an arena where the new NHL team could play, and where the Houston Rockets and many NHL teams share the same arena as an NBA team. Reports have already come out that the NHL is very interested in Houston and this seems like the most logical option for Coyotes.

#2 Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah is an intriguing city and the owner of the Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith has indicated on bringing an NHL team to Utah.

Like Houston, the NHL team can play in the NBA arena and the city has shown, that it supports its pro sports teams. Utah would also allow the NHL to keep the divisions the same as it's still out West, which could be an easy transition for the NHL to make.

#3 Atlanta, Georgia

The Atlanta Thrashers have already failed but reports have come out that Atlanta is looking to get an NHL team again. Although Gary Bettman shot it down as they said the league isn't interested in expansion.

"We're not in an expansion mode right now," Bettman said after the GM meetings. "There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don't have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City. But it's not really something, at least right now, that's anywhere close to the front burner for us."

Yet, with a possible relocation, Atlanta is back in the mix as we know the NHL and Gary Bettman like trying to get the NHL into the Southern markets in the United States.

