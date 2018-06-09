Where do the Vegas Golden Knights go from Here?

Where do the Vegas Golden Knights go from here after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Glenn Kaplan ANALYST Feature 09 Jun 2018, 04:57 IST 7 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vegas has a ton of cap room in order to sign a player like John Tavares this offseason

The Vegas Golden Knights had an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Finals. They only lose three games in the entire western conference playoffs, but they were steamrolled in five games against the Washington Capitals. Game five was a close game and lost 4-3.

Where do they go from here? Vegas has a ton of cap room in order to sign a player like John Tavares this offseason. Players like Ryan Reaves, James Neal, David Perron, Colin Miller, Shea Theodore, William Carrier, Tomas Nosek, Luca Sbisa, William Karlsson and Oscar Dansk will all be free agents.

They will not re-sign all of those players. The Vegas Golden Knights will most likely re-sign James Neal, Shea Theodore, Tomas Nosek, Colin Miller, William Karlsson and Oscar Dansk.

Vegas is good in net for the next couple of seasons with Marc-Andre Fleury. In the regular season, he played only in 46 games because of a concussion he suffered early in the season.

Fleury's record was 29-13-4 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA, along with four shutouts. In the playoffs, his record was 13-7 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA, along with four shutouts.

In the Stanley Cup Finals, he had a putrid .849 save percentage and a 4.00 GAA. Either Malcolm Subban or Oscar Dansk will be the backup next season, but for some reason, Maxime Lagace served as the team's backup a lot during the postseason.

Vegas will have key players returning like Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Tomas Tatar, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nate Schmidt, Brayden McNabb, Deryk Engelland, and Alex Tuch.

General Manager George McPhee will also look to make some trades this offseason to upgrade the roster. Gerard Gallant did an excellent job coaching this team this season. He led them to the best record in the Pacific Division with a 53-18-11 record with 109 points.

Because of Vegas's success this season, they will have high expectations next season and it will be a totally different animal for them. The team's in the league will adjust to them next season.

The Vegas Golden Knights can not stay pat this offseason if they want to make it to the playoffs next season and win the Stanley Cup next season.

Could Vegas Golden Knights make a comeback next season? Sound off in the comments section below!