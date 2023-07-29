Which player has played for both Carolina Hurricanes & Boston Bruins? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 29

The NHL Crossover Grid for July 29 is now playable online. The month of July has proven to be a great source for hockey fans to put their hockey knowledge to the test in a variety of entertaining hockey trivia games.

One of the cross-sections in today's NHL Crossover Grid is to name players that have played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins.

Meanwhile, the third column asks the participants to name the Calder Trophy winners for specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 29

Ryan O'Reilly is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: John-Michael Liles.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Jeff Skinner.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Toumo Ruutu.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Torey Krug.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils.

Correct Answer: Jon Gillies.

Box 7: Name a Boston Bruins player to win a Calder Trophy.

Correct Answer: Andrew Raycroft.

Box 8: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to win a Calder Trophy.

Correct Answer: Tyler Myers.

Box 9: Name a New Jersey Devils player to win a Calder Trophy.

Correct Answer: Scott Gomez.