Which player has played for the Nashville Predators & Montreal Canadiens? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 21

The NHL Crossover Grid for July 21 has been released and features a unique 3x3 grid that will put your hockey knowledge to the test.

The NHL Crossover Grid for the day has nine teams in total, and participants must fill in the boxes to complete the cross-checks as shown on the grid. Users will only have nine guesses to complete the grid and get an immaculate score (9/9).

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 21

Matt Irwin is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Correct Answer: Patric Hornqvist.

Box 3: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals?

Correct Answer: Matt Irwin.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Correct Answer: Ron Hainsey.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals?

Correct Answer: Alexander Semin.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: Sean Monahan.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals?

Correct Answer: Curtis Glencross.

So those are the names that can be entered into today's NHL grid to get a perfect score. Users can also fill in the grid with the names of different players. However, make sure that your guess is correct, as one incorrect guess can ruin your chances of getting an immaculate score.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence