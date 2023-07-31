Which players have played for both Boston Bruins & Detroit Red Wings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 31 includes an intriguing cross-section of two "Original Six" teams, the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. The grid for the day asks participants to name players who have played for the two "Original Six" teams.

Many NHL players have been part of the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings during their careers. Paul Coffey is among the most notable ones to do so.

#77 Paul Coffey

Coffey was drafted sixth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980 draft and spent seven seasons with the Oilers. He played for four seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and had a brief stint of 18 games with the Boston Bruins.

Furthermore, Paul Coffey also had a career with the likes of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Other NHL players to represent both Boston Bruins & Detroit Red Wings

Tomas Nosek: Nosek entered the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Detroit Red Wings and played only 17 games in two seasons with them. The winger later joined the Boston Bruins for two seasons.

Nosek has also played for the Vegas Golden Knights and is currently a member of the New Jersey Devils.

Adam Oates: Oates was signed as an undrafted player by the Detroit Red Wings. The center played for four seasons with the Red Wings and later joined the Boston Bruins for six seasons.

Moreover, Adam Oates also had a career with the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, and Edmonton Oilers.

Brad Stuart: Stuart was drafted 3rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 1998 draft and played eight seasons in two terms with them. The defenseman played for two seasons with the Boston Bruins and four with the Red Wings.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Stuart also played for the likes of the Calgary Flames, LA Kings, and Colorado Avalanche in his career.

Martin Lapointe: Lapointe was the No.10 overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 1991 draft and donned their jersey for a decade. He played three seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Lapointe also played for the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators in his career.

Gilles Gilbert: Gilbert was the No.25 overall pick for the Minnesota Wild in the 1969 NHL draft and played for four seasons with them.

Gilbert later joined the Boston Bruins, with who he played for seven seasons. He played three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.