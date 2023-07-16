Who was Bill MacMillan? All about the hockey legend who died at 80

Bill MacMillan, a former NHL player and coach, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. MacMillan had a notable career, particularly with the New York Islanders, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered.

During his four-season tenure with the New York Islanders from 1973 to 1977, MacMillan played 231 games, accumulating a total of 68 points with 32 goals and 36 assists.

He also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1970 to 1972 (137 games) and the Atlanta Flames in the 1972-73 season (78 games) after being selected by Atlanta in the 1972 expansion draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs We are saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian hockey coach and player, Bill MacMillan.



Bill represented Canada on the International stage several times before making his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 1970.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Bill’s family.

Over the course of his NHL career, MacMillan played a total of 446 games, scoring 74 goals and providing 77 assists for a combined 151 points.

After retiring from playing, MacMillan transitioned into coaching. He was a player-coach with the Fort Worth Texans, the Islanders' top affiliate in the Central Hockey League, during the 1977-78 season.

MacMillan achieved great success during this time, guiding the Texans to the CHL championship. He was recognized with the Jake Milford Trophy as the CHL's Coach of the Year. This marked the beginning of his full-time coaching career, which commenced in the 1978-79 season.

Bill MacMillan's coaching journey took him to various teams, where he made significant contributions. He won a Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders in 1980.

Following this achievement, he became the head coach of the Colorado Rockies, holding the position from 1980 to 1982.

Subsequently, Bill MacMillan became the first head coach and general manager in the history of the New Jersey Devils, joining the team when it relocated for the 1982-83 season. He served as the Devils' head coach at the start of the following season as well.

Bill MacMillan's journey from Prince Edward Island to the NHL

Bill MacMillan, hailing from Prince Edward Island, excelled in hockey, rugby, and track. He ventured to Ontario as a teenager, joining the St. Michael's Majors junior team and participating in three Memorial Cup tournaments.

Returning to PEI for his studies at Saint Dunstan's University, he continued playing hockey. MacMillan then embarked on a journey through various minor leagues, showcasing his dedication and skills.

Bill MacMillan played for the Canada national team, featuring at two World Championships and the 1968 Winter Olympics, where he won a bronze medal. He then made his debut in the NHL with Toronto in 1970.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault