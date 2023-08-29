Who is the Calgary Flames mascot? All you need to know about Harvey the Hound

Harvey the Hound is famous among hockey fans across the NHL, mascot of the Calgary Flames, Harvey holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It has a unique distinction in the league's history. Introduced in 1983, Harvey was not only a pioneer in the world of NHL mascots but also a symbol of team spirit and engagement.

Created, owned, and initially performed by Grant Kelba, Harvey's inception marked a new era in NHL entertainment. Serving as the Calgary Flames' mascot and later making appearances for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, Harvey's popularity quickly soared. His debut during a Flames game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 16, 1984, became a memorable moment etched in the minds of fans.

Harvey's larger-than-life persona matched his physical presence. Standing at an impressive 6'6" and weighing 200 lbs, Harvey's stature alone made him a standout figure during games and events. His quirky and playful demeanor added a layer of excitement that resonated with both young fans and those young at heart. Harvey's engaging interactions with the crowd brought a dynamic and entertaining element to the Calgary Flames' games.

However, Harvey's impact extended beyond the arena. His presence was felt at various events throughout Calgary and southern Alberta . Making evident his role as a true ambassador for the team and the sport.

The incident surrounding Calgary Flames mascot

Harvey's journey took an interesting turn when he became the subject of a memorable incident during a game against the Edmonton Oilers on January 20, 2003. The Oilers' head coach, Craig MacTavish, frustrated by Harvey's taunting, infamously ripped out Harvey's signature red tongue. This incident, while initially lighthearted, added another layer to Harvey's lore and further highlighted his impact on the NHL's cultural fabric.

Throughout his career, Harvey remained a beloved figure, attending NHL All-Star Games and even touring Japan to promote the league. Grant Kelba's dedication to bringing Harvey to life and his commitment to a quality performance left a lasting legacy. While Harvey's performances have evolved over the years, his enduring impact on the Calgary Flames' community and the NHL as a whole remains undeniable.

In the ever-evolving world of sports entertainment, mascots like Harvey continue to hold a special place for fans, creating special memories in between games.