Who are Cam Dineen's parents, Melissa and Kevin? Exploring their nationality

Ice hockey star Cam Dineen was born on June 19, 1998, in Toms River, New Jersey. His parents, Melissa and Kevin, have played a significant role in his life and career.

Melissa and Kevin Dineen are both American and they raised their son, Cam, in Toms River, New Jersey. Cam's father, Kevin Dineen, played for North's Mariners, while his brother competed with the Jersey Shore Whalers. Cam's cousins also played minor league hockey, and his uncle played for Ocean County College and East Stroudsburg University.

Although Cam Dineen's father has a background in hockey, it was Cam's own interest that led him to begin ice skating at the age of four. He joined the Learn to Skate program of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Following youth hockey, Dineen began playing for the New Jersey Rockets U19 outfit of the Independent Junior Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League. He continued to develop his skills and eventually played prep hockey at Toms River High School North.

Cam Dineen's parents, Melissa and Kevin, have been supportive of their son's passion for hockey and have helped him pursue his dreams. Their love and encouragement have been essential to Cam's success as a hockey player. As Cam continues to excel in his career, his family's support remains an important part of his journey.

Edmonton Oilers' signing of defenseman Cam Dineen

The Edmonton Oilers have announced the signing of defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Dineen was acquired by the Oilers from the Arizona Coyotes on March 1, along with forward Nick Bjugstad. He was then assigned to Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, where he has been playing since. In 19 games with the Bakersfield Condors, Dineen has recorded 12 points on two goals and 10 assists.

The 24-year-old defenseman has played in a total of 69 AHL games this season, with 50 of those games being played with the Tucson Roadrunners. He has collected six goals and 41 assists, putting him in sixth place in scoring among all AHL defensemen.

Dineen was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (68th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season and played in 34 games for the Coyotes. During his time with the Coyotes, he tallied seven assists and four penalty minutes.

Dineen's signing is expected to provide additional depth to the Oilers' defensive lineup. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he brings a solid physical presence to the ice.

Poll : 0 votes