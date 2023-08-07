Who is Charlie McAvoy's wife? All you need to know about his newly wed partner Kiley Sullivan

Charlie McAvoy, the talented defenseman for the Boston Bruins, has recently tied the knot with Kiley Sullivan. Kiley is the daughter of none other than Mike Sullivan, a former Bruins player and renowned coach.

Kiley's family ties to the hockey world became evident when she first met Charlie McAvoy in 2018. A student at Boston University, just like her father, Kiley attended one of the Bruins' games, where they were introduced through mutual friends. From that moment on, their bond began to blossom.

Their relationship was kept mostly private, with occasional glimpses on social media. Kiley, an active Instagram user, often shared moments of joy and affection with McAvoy, fueling rumors of their romance.

The couple's public debut occurred when they attended the wedding of McAvoy's teammate in 2021, capturing the hearts of fans with their radiant happiness.

As the daughter of a Massachusetts native and BU alumnus, Kiley's passion for hockey and sportsmanship has been ingrained in her from an early age. This shared love for the game further deepened her connection with McAvoy, who himself is an accomplished player in the NHL.

After four years of dating, Charlie McAvoy took their relationship to the next level with a proposal in Greece in July 2022.

More on Kiley and Charlie McAvoy's wedding

Kiley and Charlie McAvoy tied the knot in a charming ceremony at the historic Boston Public Library. The couple, who met during their time as students at Boston University, shared the joyous news of their marriage on Instagram.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Charlie shared a picture of the newlyweds with their arms locked at Marsh Chapel on BU's campus. The couple expressed their gratitude for spending the entire weekend with family and friends.

Kiley, overjoyed by the special day, posted the same picture with a caption filled with love for her husband, calling him the man of her wildest dreams.

The wedding was attended by many Bruins players past and present. The guest list included fellow defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, and Derek Forbort, goaltender Jeremy Swayman, and forwards Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. Former Bruins players Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask, and Tory Krug also joined the celebration.