Who is Chris Kreider's wife? Know more about his partner Francesca Gentile 

Francesca Gentile, the partner of NHL sensation Chris Kreider, is known for creating environments that optimize individual well-being, social and environmental change and foster community ties.

Francesca is from Boston and a proud alumnus of Denison University in Ohio.

Within the realm of sustainable design and workplace wellness, Francesca has left an indelible mark. Her role within Savills' Workplace Strategy Division has redefined how companies approach employee experiences, shedding light on trends that reshape workplace design.

Her consultancy with Delos spanned across continents, propelling clients towards coveted WELL Certification while formulating comprehensive wellness strategies.

From spearheading LEED Certification endeavors at Structure Tone to spearheading Delos' Corporate Wellness program, she champions mental, physical, and social well-being.

As a Denison University alum with a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies and Economics, Francesca seamlessly melds her values with her profession. Beyond her remarkable achievements, her love for yoga, fitness, art, nature, and dogs paints a vivid portrait of a multifaceted advocate for comprehensive well-being.

Besides NHL star Chris Kreider, Francesca Gentile exemplifies a harmonious partnership, united by shared values and a vision for a better world. Together, they epitomize the fusion of purpose, passion, and a resolute commitment to shaping healthier, more vibrant communities.

Chris Kreider and his wife Francesca have joyously embarked on a new chapter of their journey as they finally tied the knot this past weekend.

The celebration was nothing short of magical, filled with moments of love and laughter shared among their cherished circle. The festivities commenced with a spirited pickleball tournament and a heartwarming welcome dinner, setting the tone for a weekend brimming with happiness.

Their wedding day dawned with breakfast by the pool, setting the stage for a day of enchantment. Even the rain couldn't dampen the spirits, as Francesca and Chris had hoped for its touch of magic during their ceremony.

Beyond the picturesque snapshots, this celebration encapsulated more than just visual beauty. It was a reflection of profound connections and cherished souls, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

For Chris Kreider and Francesca, this momentous occasion isn't just about the vows exchanged; it's a testament to the enduring love they share and the precious memories they've crafted along the way.