Who is Evgeni Malkin's wife? Meet Anna Kasterova

Evgeni Malkin and Anna Kasterova's love story is one of the best love stories of NHL players. Evgeni Malkin is a Russian hockey player who plays center forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League (NHL).

He was the Penguins' second overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The 36-year-old rise from being an iron and steel worker to being one of the best modern day NHL players is indeed applaud-worthy.

Malkin's love for his hockey stick remains, as does his love for his beautiful spouse Anna Kasterova. The two have a similar love story to Underwood and Fisher, but in their own uniqueness. Evgeni-Anna's love story is truly amazing, from the unknown to sealing the marriage.

It all started with a simple text message, which later became their golden reminiscence. The Penguins' star center was the first to bring his hand forward, and for understandable reasons, Anna Kasterova ignored it at first. Malkin, on the other hand, didn't give up hope and tried his best to earn a positive response from Anna.

This went on for several days, until Anna began to respond, and the length of their conversation began to increase as well. The conversations became more frequent and began to form a trustworthy link between them.

Their conversations lasted for years, and with day-to-day life sharing becoming common between them, the only thing holding them apart was their geographical locations. Evgeni then concentrated on his NHL career in Canada, while Anna was in Russia. This, however, did nothing for the two, as it encouraged them to form a stronger relationship than ever before.

However, the days of their long-distance relationship were drawing to a close. Malkin and Anna no longer need to communicate through texts or phone calls as they got engaged in November 2015. The following year, on May 31st, their happiness peaked as the couple welcomed their first child, a son, and are happily residing together.

Their love story is indeed worthy of calling it true love.

A torch to the early life of Anna Kasterova

Anna Kasterova is a well-known Russian TV personality in addition to being Evegeni Malkin's spouse. The 38-year-old was born in Zelenograd, Russia, on September 21st, 1984. Anna had always aspired to be a TV host or a journalist from a young age. She kicked off her journalism career as an editor for the Russian television station TNT.

As Anna progressed in her profession and gained expertise, she was given oppurtunites to work for giant firms such as the BBC and Russia 2.

