Who are the Florida Panthers' mascots? Get to know all about Stanley C. Panther & Viktor E. Rat

The Florida Panthers have two mascots, Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat.

Stanley C. Panther is a large, furry panther and the team's official mascot. He is always seen wearing a Panthers jersey and helmet, and he loves to high-five fans and take pictures with them.

Viktor E. Rat is a smaller, more mischievous rat who is Stanley C. Panther's best friend. He loves to play pranks on fans and players, and he always has a smile on his face.

Stanley C. Panther - Florida Panther's primary mascot

Stanley C. Panther, the primary mascot of the Florida Panthers, was named in 1995 by Darrel Ambrosini.

He is an anthropomorphic Florida panther, which happens to be the namesake of the team itself. The choice of a panther as the team's mascot is a nod to the rich wildlife of Florida and the fierce and agile nature of these big cats.

Stanley is a beloved figure among fans and is often seen engaging with them during games.

The name Stanley C. Panther also holds a special significance for the Florida Panthers. It is a tribute to the ultimate prize in the world of professional hockey—the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers, like every team in the NHL, aspire to win the Stanley Cup one day, and Stanley C. Panther symbolizes that dream. He embodies the team's spirit and represents the dedication and passion of the players and fans alike.

Viktor E. Rat - Florida Panther's second mascot

In 2007, the Panthers decided to add a second mascot to their lineup. This new addition was named Viktor E. Rat in October 2014, in honor of the club's memorable 1996 Stanley Cup Final run.

During that playoff run, Panthers fans made history by throwing plastic rats onto the ice to celebrate goals. The tradition of the "rat toss" originated during the 1995-96 season and became a symbol of the team's success.

Viktor E. Rat, an anthropomorphic rat, pays homage to this unique tradition that remains close to the hearts of Panthers fans. The addition of Viktor as a mascot not only adds more fun and entertainment to the games but also serves as the team's history and the passionate fan base that supports them.

Primary work of Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat

Together, Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat create a dynamic mascot duo that engages with fans of all ages. They entertain the crowd with their acrobatic stunts, dance routines, and interactive activities during intermissions and timeouts. Both mascots can be spotted roaming the stands, high-fiving fans, and posing for photos.

