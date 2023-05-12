Who is Henrik Lundqvist's brother, Joel? Meet the identical twin of New York Rangers legend

Henrik Lundqvist's name is synonymous with the New York Rangers. The Swedish former goaltender spent 15 seasons with the team, earning a reputation as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL.

Henrik has an identical twin brother named Joel who also had a successful career in ice hockey.

Joel Per Lundqvist was born on March 2, 1982 to parents Eva Johansson and Peter Lundqvist. The brothers grew up in Åre, Jämtland, an area where alpine skiing is the most popular winter activity. However, despite the popularity of skiing, Henrik and Joel chose to pursue ice hockey.

Their interest in the sport was sparked when their father took them to see Frolunda HC play in Scandinavium, Gothenburg. The brothers saw many games in the arena and Frolunda became their favorite team.

In 1990, Henrik and Joel joined Jarpens IF and began playing organized hockey for the first time. During one practice, when the coach asked if anyone wanted to be a goaltender, Joel grabbed Henrik's arm and said that his brother would like to. This moment marked the beginning of Henrik's journey to become a legendary goaltender and Joel's path to becoming a successful center.

In 1993, the Lundqvist family moved to Båstad, Skåne, in southern Sweden to support their older sister Gabriella's tennis career. Henrik and Joel joined local team Rogle BK and were both selected for Scania's regional team in Sverigepucken in 1995. Henrik was selected to play for Scania in TV-pucken in 1996, and Joel joined him the following year.

During the 1997-98 season, Henrik and Joel caught the attention of Frolunda HC. While playing for Rogle in the 1998 Scandinavium Cup in Gothenburg, Frölunda's junior team manager and U16 coach Janne Karlsson contacted their father and expressed an interest in the twins. Peter Lundqvist shared the news with Henrik and Joel on the drive home to Båstad.

Joel Lundqvist went on to spend the majority of his career with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and holds the record for most appearances in the league. He also played in the NHL for the Dallas Stars from 2006 to 2009. While he may not have achieved the same level of success as his brother Henrik, Joel's accomplishments in ice hockey are impressive in their own right.

A look at Henrik Lundqvist NHL career

The Swedish goalie was selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft and quickly became one of the top goalies of his generation.

Prior to his NHL debut, Henrik Lundqvist was already the top goalie in Sweden, winning the Honken Trophy three consecutive times between 2003-05. In 2004-05, he set several Swedish Hockey League records, including lowest playoff goals-against average, highest save percentage, most single-season shutouts, and longest shutout streak. He was also named league MVP and the players' choice for MVP.

Henrik Lundqvist made his NHL debut in 2005 and finished as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy while earning NHL All-Rookie Team honors. He set a Rangers record for wins by a rookie that season and finished fourth in the League in save percentage and fifth in goals against.

Henrik Lundqvist's reign in New York continued for over a decade, with him being a Vezina finalist in each of his first three seasons and finishing in the top six in voting in each of his first 10 seasons. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2011-12 and finished third in voting for the Hart Trophy as League MVP.

Henrik Lundqvist owns almost every record for goalies in Rangers history, including victories, shutouts, playoff wins and games played. He also exceled under pressure, setting an NHL record by winning six consecutive Game 7s and setting an Olympic record for the longest shutout streak.

Off the ice, Henrik Lundqvist is known for his charitable work, including his foundation which aims to create positive change in the lives of children and adults through education and health services.

