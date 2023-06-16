Who is Jessica Campbell? Meet the first woman to be full time AHL coach

Jessica Campbell has made history in the world of hockey as the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the American Hockey League (AHL). Born on June 24, 1992, Campbell is a Canadian former ice hockey player who has had an impressive career both as an athlete and now as a coach.

She currently serves as an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Campbell's early career showcased her talent and dedication to the sport. She represented Team Saskatchewan for three years, even serving as team captain on two occasions. Her accomplishments included participating in national championships and achieving success at the provincial level.

Campbell's scoring prowess was evident as she led her team in scoring during multiple seasons.

Continuing her journey in the hockey world, Campbell joined the Cornell Big Red team. During her time at Cornell, she made notable contributions, including scoring a hat trick in a game against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Her skills and leadership were recognized as she captained Hockey Canada's National Under-18 Team to a gold medal victory at the 2010 IIHF World Women's Under-18 Championship.

Jessica Campbell's stellar performance in the gold medal game, where she scored the winning goal in overtime, earned her the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

Jessica Campbell's journey to becoming a full-time AHL coach

After her successful playing career, Jessica Campbell transitioned into coaching, where she has continued to make an impact.

As the owner of JC Powerskating, she has trained and mentored several notable players, including Tyson Jost, Joel Edmundson (Stanley Cup champion), and Natalie Spooner (Olympic gold medalist). Her dedication to developing players and sharing her knowledge of the game has been recognized and appreciated by those she has worked with.

In July 2022, Campbell's coaching journey reached a new milestone when she was hired as an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. This appointment marked a significant moment in hockey history, as she became the first woman to hold a full-time coaching role in the AHL.

Campbell's achievement not only highlights her own capabilities but also paves the way for more opportunities for women in coaching positions across the hockey world.

Jessica Campbell's remarkable journey from a talented player to a trailblazing coach is an inspiration to aspiring athletes and coaches, particularly women, who strive to make their mark in traditionally male-dominated sports.

Poll : 0 votes