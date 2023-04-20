Who is Jordan Staal's wife, Heather? Everything about the unfortunate death of their stillborn child

Jordan Staal has been in a long-term relationship with his wife, Heather Dysievick, since 2007. They started dating when they were both quite young and have been together for around 16 years as of 2023.

Despite the tragedy that struck their family in 2018, when their daughter Hannah died due to a terminal birth defect, Jordan and Heather have continued to support each other and remain a strong couple. They have publicly expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from their friends, family, and the hockey community during this difficult time.

Despite their unimaginable loss, Jordan Staal returned to the Carolina Hurricanes and played in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers later that year. She has stood by his side through the ups and downs of his hockey career, including his draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006 and subsequent Stanley Cup win in 2009.

She was with him during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and his current tenure as captain of the Carolina Hurricanes. The two have shared both joyous and heartbreaking moments together.

A look at Jordan Staal's impressive hockey journey

Jordan Staal's hockey career began in 2006 when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft. He quickly made an impact in his rookie season, scoring 29 goals and 42 points in 81 games.

Staal also set a record as the youngest player to score two shorthanded goals in one game, a feat he accomplished at just 18 years and 41 days old. In 2009, Staal and the Penguins lifted the Stanley Cup, with Staal contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) in 24 games during the playoffs.

After six seasons with the Penguins, Staal was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012. The move saw him join his older brother, Eric, who was drafted by the Hurricanes in 2003. Staal quickly made an impact with his new team, signing a 10-year, $60 million contract just eight days after the trade.

Throughout his career, Jordan Staal has demonstrated his versatility on the ice, playing both center and wing positions. He also established himself as a reliable two-way player, regularly contributing to both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

Jordan Staal's brothers have also found success in the NHL. Eric Staal, the oldest of the brothers, played for the Hurricanes until 2016, while Marc Staal is a defenseman for the New York Rangers. Jared Staal, the youngest of the siblings, played two games for the Hurricanes during the 2012-13 season.

