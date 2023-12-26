Who is Macklin Celebrini's father? All we know about Canadian soccer star turned GSW director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini, a promising ice hockey player for Boston University in the NCAA, is making waves as an eligible prospect for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Standing alongside other notable talents like Cole Eiserman, Ivan Demidov and Aron Kiviharju, Celebrini is touted as a strong contender for the first overall pick.

However, behind this rising star is a notable figure in the world of sports medicine and performance—his father, Dr. Rick Celebrini.

According to THE ORG, Dr. Rick Celebrini, currently the Director of Sports Medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors, boasts an extensive and illustrious career in the field. His involvement with the Warriors marks his third season in the role.

Prior to his tenure with the Warriors, Dr. Celebrini spent eight years as the head of sports medicine and science for Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps FC. His influence extended to the NHL, where he served as the director of rehabilitation for the Vancouver Canucks.

Beginning as a consultant in 2014, he played a crucial role in the Canucks' approach to sports medicine and rehabilitation.

His professional journey includes collaboration with the Dallas Mavericks, the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, the Canadian Alpine Ski Team, the Canadian Soccer Association and the NHL Players Association.

Dr. Celebrini held a pivotal role during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Serving as the chief therapist and the manager of medical services for the Vancouver Organizing Committee, he played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of athletes during these prestigious events.

Before transitioning into sports medicine, Dr. Rick Celebrini had a successful career as a professional soccer player. Hailing from Burnaby, British Columbia, he represented the Canadian National Team in the 1987 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and the PanAm Games in Indianapolis.

Dr. Celebrini's educational journey is equally impressive. He earned a degree in physical therapy from the University of British Columbia in 1992. Furthering his commitment to excellence, he obtained a Ph.D. in rehabilitation sciences from the faculty of medicine at UBC in 2011. Recently, he was honored with a Doctor of Letters, honoris causa, from Capilano University.

Macklin Celebrini's goal in Canada's 5-2 victory in IIHF 2024 World Junior Championships Opener

The IIHF 2024 World Junior Championships kicked off on Dec. 26, with Macklin Celebrini making a significant impact in Canada's opening match against Finland.

Despite facing the possibility of suspension for a hit in a pre-tournament matchup, Macklin Celebrini avoided any penalties. In the game against Finland, Canada initially took a 1-0 lead, later extending it to 2-1 before Macklin Celebrini's goal widened the gap to 3-1. This contribution proved crucial as Finland managed to score in the third period, narrowing the lead.

Despite the late challenge, Canada secured a 5-2 victory.