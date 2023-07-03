Who is Max Domi's, father Tie? Exploring their relationship after son's latest move to Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL free agency period has begun, and free agent Max Domi is on the verge of switching teams for the fifth time in three seasons. Domi will now play for the same team that his father, Tie Domi, once played for.

According to reports, Domi has agreed terms with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Max was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Tie, who played a major role in his son becoming a good hockey player.

Max grew up in Toronto, and his favorite team as a kid was the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tie Domi, also known as "enforcer," played in the NHL for 16 seasons, the majority of it - 12 years - he spent with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was known as one of the toughest guys on the team and is the all-time penalty minutes leader for the Maple Leafs, ranking third in the National Hockey League. Tie Domi played 1,020 games in the league and racked up 245 points (104 goals, 141 assists) with a plus/minus rating of -54.

The signing of Max Domi comes just days after the Leafs announced the signing of forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year deal. After 2005-06, the Maple Leafs fans will be overjoyed to see another Domi in their uniform.

When Max Domi makes his Leafs debut, he and his father, Tie, will become the ninth father/son duo in franchise history. With Tie Domi as one of the most well-known athletes in the Toronto Maple Leafs history, it is easy to understand what influenced his son Max's decision to wear Toronto's jersey.

The announcement of Max to Toronto could be made on Monday.

A look into the NHL career of Max Domi

Domi was the 12th overall pick for the Pheonix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) in the 2013 NHL Draft and made his league debut during the 2015-16 season.

He's played in the league for nine seasons for the likes of the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

Domi had an impressive campaign last season, scoring 20 goals and accumulating 56 points with the Blackhawks and the Stars. In the playoffs, he played a key role to help the Dallas Stars reach the Western Conference Finals by contributing 13 points. He's racked up 370 points in 581 games accounting for 121 goals and 249 assists).

