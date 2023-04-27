Who is Morgan Geekie’s wife, Emma? Exploring the personal life of Seattle Kraken star

Morgan Geekie is a Canadian professional hockey center for the Seattle Kraken. He holds a prolific record not only with the Kraken but also with his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes.

On August 7, 2021, he married his former classmate and hockey teammate Emma at the Oakland Estate. The couple started dating on December 3, 2013.

Emma is from Strathclair, Manitoba. They started playing hockey together at the young age of six. They were teammates on the Yellowhead teams in the atom and peewee hockey divisions until they were twelve, demonstrating their early affinity for the game.

An outstanding athlete and student, Emma earned a name for herself in the hockey world while attending the University of Regina. She proved her ability and dedication in 20 conference games while playing hockey for the university in the 2017–18 season.

Emma was named an Academic All-Canadian for both her academic and athletic accomplishments.

Emma pursued a nursing degree at the University of Regina. She spent three seasons playing for the Yellowhead Chiefs AAA of the Manitoba Miget Hockey League. She participated in 26 Canada West games for the Cougars in the 2018–19 season.

Emma Geekie dedicated her talents to the Assiniboine Community College of the American College Hockey Association Women's Division II in addition to her university and league participation.

Emma has been Morgan Geekie's girlfriend throughout his career, and traveled to Pittsburgh to watch him play in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The couple welcomed baby Gabby on April 24, 2023. Morgan Geekie missed the match against the Colorado Avalanche to be present at the birth.

Morgan Geekie’s personal life

Morgan Geekie was born to Craig and Tobi on July 20, 1998, in Strathclair, Manitoba. Geekie is from an athletic family where Noah, Morgan's brother, initially played AAA hockey before switching to baseball.

His father is a former player with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Spokane Chiefs and went on to become a coach. Conor, his younger brother, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 11th overall, and presently plays for the Winnipeg Ice.

Poll : 0 votes