Who is Ryan O'Reilly's wife? All we know about Predators forward's partner Dayna Douros

Ryan O'Reilly, the ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Nashville Predators of the NHL, has a supportive and accomplished wife, Dayna Douros. Their love story began in their teenage years, and their connection eventually blossomed into a strong romantic bond. They welcomed their first child, Jameson, in 2017, a moment that profoundly impacted O'Reilly's hockey career.

Dayna is not just a supportive partner but also a certified yoga instructor, based in Denver. She received her yoga certification from the Samahdi Center, where both she and O'Reilly regularly practice. Yoga has become a central part of their lives, contributing to their overall well-being and serving as a foundation for their relationship. The meditative practice has helped them stay calm and composed, both on and off the ice.

Their wedding took place on June 30, 2018, in a picture-perfect ceremony. Dayna and Ryan O'Reilly share a deep connection, and their love story has captured the hearts of many. Amid O'Reilly's demanding career in the NHL, Dayna has been a constant source of support and encouragement.

Dayna, originally from Toronto, Canada, has embraced an active and adventurous lifestyle. She has completed a marathon and even tried her hand at extreme sports such as bungee jumping. Her commitment to fitness and her role as a loving wife and mother makes her an inspiring figure, balancing her pursuits with her support for her husband's hockey career. Together, they form a loving and dynamic partnership that transcends the world of sports.

Ryan O'Reilly's unexpected trade a day after his marriage

A day after marrying his high school sweetheart, Dayna Douros, on June 30, 2018, NHL star Ryan O'Reilly received life-altering news. While playing volleyball with his family, he got a call that he was about to be traded to the St. Louis Blues.

The shock of this sudden trade, combined with the emotional high of his recent nuptials, left O'Reilly with mixed emotions as he bid farewell to the Buffalo Sabres and embarked on a new chapter in St. Louis.

Ryan O'Reilly's agent had reassured him that he wouldn't be traded on his wedding day, but fate had other plans. The blockbuster trade was a significant turning point in the 32-year-old's career.

For O'Reilly, this trade ultimately led to some of his most significant achievements on the ice, reaffirming his sense of purpose in the NHL. The trade, orchestrated by the Blues' general manager, Doug Armstrong, highlighted how teams are willing to go to great lengths to acquire a player of O'Reilly's caliber to push for championship success.