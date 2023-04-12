Who is the Seattle Kraken mascot? What is his name?

The Seattle Krakens' official mascot, Buoy, made his debut on October 1, 2022, prior to a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The process of finding a mascot took two years, and the team chose not to use the Kraken or octopus as a mascot to avoid redundancy. Instead, they introduced Buoy, a 6-foot Blue Sea troll, who is said to be the nephew of the Fremont Troll.

Buoy's appearance included nods to hockey flow and the waves of the Puget Sound. His hair and freckles represent them.

He also has a removable front tooth, a squeaky aqua-blue nose, and an anchor earring that represents the Kraken's alternate logo.

He makes regular appearances at home games, using elevators and a motorized hoverboard to navigate around the arena's concourses.

Reaction to Buoy's debut was polarized. Fans expressed either a strong like or dislike for the mascot. Critics pointed out that the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) conflicted with the team's sustainability goals due to high energy costs.

However, Buoy has been well-received by younger Kraken fans, who enjoy his presence at home games.

Buoy maintains an active presence on Twitter, with some users responding negatively to his introduction. However, Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, tweeted messages of solidarity with Buoy upon his debut.

Despite some negative reactions, Buoy's introduction as the official mascot of the Seattle Kraken marks a significant moment for the franchise.

As the team continues to build its fan base, Buoy will likely become an integral part of the fan experience at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle Kraken qualify for playoffs

The Seattle Kraken has made history by clinching a playoff spot for the first time in franchise history. On April 6, the team secured their place in the postseason after a win over the Arizona Coyotes. This is an impressive accomplishment for a team in only its second NHL season.

The Seattle Kraken has had a strong season, with standout performances from players like Jaden Schwartz and Philipp Grubauer. Their recent seven-game road trip, where they became the first team in NHL history to win all seven games, demonstrated the team's resilience and determination.

With a record of 46-27-8 and 100 points, the Kraken finished fourth in the Pacific Division, behind the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings. The team's success is a testament to the hard work of the players, coaches, and staff.

As the playoffs approach, the Seattle Kraken will face tough competition, but their historic achievement is a sign that they are ready to compete at the highest level. Fans in Seattle will be eagerly anticipating the team's first playoff game and hoping for a deep postseason run.

