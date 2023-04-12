Who is Steven Stamkos's wife, Sandra Porzio? Exploring the couple's love story

Sandra Porzio is known as the wife of the famous ice hockey player Steven Stamkos. The couple met during their time at Brother Andre Catholic High School and started dating in 2008. Their relationship has stood the test of time, with them overcoming obstacles and supporting each other throughout the years.

Steven Stamkos proposed to Sandra Porzio on September 30, 2016, after eight years of dating. The engagement was a private affair, with only their close family and friends in attendance.

In June 2017, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Arlington Estate in Kleinburg, Ontario. They requested their guests to make donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities instead of accepting any gifts on their special day.

Two years later, in July 2019, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Carter Stamkos. The couple was thrilled to become parents and enjoy their new family life. However, they faced a tragic loss when Sandra suffered a miscarriage at 21 weeks with their second child.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Steven and Sandra's relationship remains strong. The couple's love story is one of commitment and loyalty that has lasted for many years.

Sandra Porzio is a loving wife and devoted mother to Steven Stamkos and their son, Carter. Their journey together has been filled with joy and sorrow, but their love has remained constant.

Steven Stamkos: A Career of Excellence in the NHL

Steven Stamkos is a Canadian professional ice hockey player who currently serves as the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL. He was selected first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft and has since established himself as one of the top goal-scorers of his generation.

Stamkos has twice won the Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer. The two-time All-Star also reached the 50-goal mark twice, with at least 40 goals in five different seasons.

Stamkos has spent his entire career with the Lightning and is the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists, and points. He has helped the Lightning win two Stanley Cups (2020, 2021) and has been a key contributor to the team's success on the power play with his precision one-timer. Stamkos is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation and a future Hall of Famer.

