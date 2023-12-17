Who is Tate McRae's hockey-playing brother? Finding out more

Tate McRae, the rising star in the music industry, has a lesser-known but equally impressive counterpart in her family, her brother, Tucker McRae. While Tate takes center stage with her melodies and performances, Tucker has been making a name for himself on the hockey rink, representing Dartmouth College's Big Green.

In the 2022-23 season, Tucker, a freshman for Dartmouth, showcased his skills in 29 games. His contributions extended beyond scoring goals, as he finished second on the team in blocked shots with an impressive count of 34. Notably, he marked a significant milestone by registering his first collegiate point with an assist at Rensselaer on November 12.

The momentum continued as Tucker scored his first career goal and achieved his first multi-point effort against Clarkson on January 14. Adding to his accomplishments, he secured another assist against Harvard on February 10.

Before donning Dartmouth's green jersey, Tucker honed his skills in junior hockey with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

During the 2021-22 season, he played in 58 games, amassing an impressive 38 points (6-32-38). His stellar performance earned him the prestigious title of Defenseman of the Year for the Oilers, which shows his defensive prowess and overall contribution to the team.

Tucker's commitment to academics and athletics is evident in his recognition as a two-time AJHL All-Academic Team selection. Graduating from Edge School, he entered Dartmouth College with a foundation built on excellence on and off the ice.

Tucker McRae is the son of Todd McRae and Tanja Rosner. His close-knit family includes his sister, Tate McRae, the celebrated pop singer. Beyond the hockey rink, Tucker enjoys pursuits like golf and playing the guitar, showcasing a diverse range of interests.

Tucker McRae has ambitious plans for his academic and professional future. With a keen interest in economics, he aspires to pursue a business career.

Tate McRae hints at NHL All-Star performance

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae recently hinted at a special performance for the NHL All-Star event. McRae unveiled her highly anticipated second album, 'Think Later,' on December 8, featuring a distinctive hockey-themed cover where she is seen wearing hockey pads.

The playful interaction continued at her album release party, where McRae posed with a customized Zamboni. The inclusion of an NHL All-Star logo on the Zamboni sparked excitement among hockey fans.

B/R Open Ice tweeted:

"Tate McRae broke out the custom Zamboni for her album release party, and there was an NHL All-Star logo on the side."

