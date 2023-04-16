Who is the Vegas Golden Knights mascot? What is his name?

The Vegas Golden Knights mascot, Chance, is a beloved character among fans of the NHL team.

The Gila monster made his debut on October 13, 2017, during the Golden Knights' second home game, and has since become an integral part of the team's identity.

Unlike many other teams that use a knight as a mascot, the Golden Knights opted for a more unique character in Chance. The team wanted to create a mascot that was friendly and approachable to children, and a knight mascot didn't quite fit that bill.

Chance is a green and gold Gila monster with an infectious personality. He can often be seen dancing and interacting with fans during games, and he's become a fixture at community events around Las Vegas.

In addition to entertaining fans, Chance also serves an important role in promoting the team and its values. He frequently appears at charity events and helps raise awareness for important causes in the community.

Chance is an important part of the Vegas Golden Knights' brand, and fans of all ages look forward to seeing him at every game. Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just a casual observer, Chance is sure to bring a smile to your face with his antics and charm.

Vegas Golden Knights' strong season has led to the playoffs

This season has been a successful one so far for the Vegas Golden Knights.

After missing the playoffs last season, the team has bounced back and clinched their third Pacific Division championship, as well as the Western Conference #1 seed.

The team's success can be attributed to their strong offense and solid defense, as well as their star players.

With 51 wins, 22 losses, and 9 overtime losses, the Golden Knights have been consistent throughout the season. Their offense has been particularly impressive, scoring a total of 272 goals over the course of the season. This has been thanks in part to the efforts of Mark Stone, who has been the team's leading scorer with 34 goals and 60 assists.

The Vegas Golden Knights defense has also been strong, allowing just 229 goals against over the course of the season. This is partly due to the strong play of goaltender Robin Lehner, who has a save percentage of .921 on the season.

The Golden Knights have had a strong season and will be looking to carry that success into the playoffs. With a talented roster and a strong team mentality, they have the potential to make deep runs in the postseason and bring a championship to Las Vegas.

