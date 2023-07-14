Who is Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina married to? All you need to know about her relationship timeline with LIV golfer Dustin Johnson

Wayne Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, his oldest child, married professional golfer Dustin Johnson in Tennessee in April 2022. Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson celebrated their vows in a tent at the prestigious Blackberry Farm, an opulent resort tucked away in the Great Smoky Mountains close to Knoxville.

According to USA Today, Gretzky's daughter and Johnson started dating before the 2013 PGA Tour season. Since that time, they have regularly participated in and visited golf competitions all over the world. Paulina Gretzky has continuously supported Johnson, whether he has won or lost, and their dedication to one another has always been sincere and reciprocated.

Paulina's mother, Janet Gretzky, posted an Instagram picture of the pleased groom in his stylish wedding attire just before the ceremony. Janet voiced her eagerness as Wayne Gretzky anticipated the arrival of his daughter on April 23, 2022, which also happened to be the anniversary of the union of Wayne's parents, Walter and Phylis.

Famous people, including Bravo actresses Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, and equestrian Hannah Selleck, the daughter of renowned actor Tom Selleck, were on the guest list.

Over the years, Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, and LIV golfer Dustin Johnson have publicly demonstrated affection for one another at golf events. Dustin Johnson, a former World No. 1 winner with 24 PGA Tour triumphs, has publicly confessed that since they first met, his love for Paulina Gretzky has taken precedence over everything else.

Does Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina have kids?

Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, and Dustin Johnson are blessed with two children, Tatum and River. In September 2014, Gretzky announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She proudly shared a picture of herself holding her growing belly in a stunning maternity shot. However, the post got deleted later.

They had their first child, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, on January 19, 2015, after months of anticipation. This event heralded the birth of a new generation, making famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky a proud grandfather.

In February 2017, Paulina Gretzky announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, continuing their adventure as parents. She held an ultrasound photo with a sign that cheerfully announced "Baby Johnson #2" and lovingly placed one hand on her baby bulge. The couple welcomed River Jones Johnson, their second child, on June 14, 2017.

