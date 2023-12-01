Why is Chris Tanev missing teeth? Looking back at the scary incident from 2018

In ice hockey, injuries are a part of the game, and for former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev things went a little too far. In an injury suffered in 2018, Tanev received a deflected puck to the mouth, which caused him to lose six and a half teeth. NHL fans might've noticed his peculiar appearance quite a few times and it's not uncommon for it to take anyone's attention.

The injury took place in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which left Tanev in a lot of pain and a starkly different appearance. Despite the incident, Tanev was strong enough to return to the rink after a few days.

Following the incident, Tanev candidly disclosed the extent of the damage during a press conference held after practice. The defenseman said that he had lost six and a half teeth, with two of his front bottom teeth pushed beneath his tongue. The visual imagery of him losing multiple teeth was very graphic and shocking.

Chris Tanev said:

"If we're ranking injuries, they look pretty grizzly and gruesome. Yeah, I mean, it sucked at the time. Doctors and dentists have done a good job up to this point, so, I mean, it still needs some more work done over the by week, but it's definitely getting better."

Tanev also commented on the then impending surgery:

"Just on my gums. There's a lot of shrapnel and nerves and roots that aren't supposed to be where they are, so they have to remove all that stuff."

Despite the evident pain and discomfort, Chris Tanev rejoined his teammates. Tanev re-entered the Canucks lineup with a protective face mask for added safety. This marked a notable departure for him, as he previously hadn't worn such protective gear since his time at the Rochester Institute of Technology back in 2010.

A detailed look at incident from 2018 that caused Chris Tanev's injury

January 2018 marked a particularly harrowing incident for former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev when he found himself at the receiving end of a brutal injury during a game in Toronto. A speeding puck struck him in the mouth, resulting in the loss of more than six teeth.

This distressing episode unfolded early in the game, leaving Tanev with a significant dental disaster. The severity of the injury was starkly evident as his defensive partner, Michael Del Zotto, was observed retrieving teeth scattered across the ice. Meanwhile, Tanev urgently made his way to the dressing room for immediate and essential repairs.