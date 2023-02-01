Why was Ozzy Osbourne wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey when he got arrested?

Ozzy Osbourne, the rock music icon, once popularized the St. Louis Blues in an unexpected and unforgettable fashion. It all happened on May 15, 1984.

Ozzy Osbourne was touring in support of one of his most renowned albums, "Bark at the Moon." While he was in the St. Louis area, Osbourne purchased a Blues jersey while touring the city. It was one of the region's most well-known sports franchises back then.

Following a few days of performing in the city, Osbourne's next stop on his tour was Memphis, a place that cemented his status as a St. Louis legend in the most spectacular way. The rock music legend had a bad reputation as an alcoholic during the 1980s, especially during his music tours (via ksdk.com).

On May 15, 1984, the rock music star was spotted "staggering intoxicated" on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, and was arrested for "public intoxication." This happened despite the fact that the street was renowned for being filled with staggering alcoholics.

However, due to the legendary stature of the rock musician, the incident received media attention.

Surprisingly, Ozzy was arrested while wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. The next day, word of Ozzy Osbourne's arrest spread throughout the entire city. However, there was a catch to the story: instead of Ozzy Osbourne being arrested for being a "staggering drunk," the arrest of the rock music legend wearing a St. Louis jersey garnered the most headlines.

Since then, the event has become the most iconic mugshot in St. Louis history. Most restaurants, pubs and other establishments in the St. Louis area still have recollections of the incident. That day established Ozzy as a St. Louis Blues legend in an unforgettable and unexpected way.

Rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne cancels his upcoming tours in 2023

Ozzy Osbourne was scheduled to perform his next European tour in 2023. On February 1, the rock music icon announced that he had to cancel his upcoming concerts due to his poor medical condition following many spinal surgeries as a result of his fall at home back in 2019.

And at the age of 74, he was unable to deal with the discomfort he was experiencing as a result of his spine's poor condition.

His supporters all around the globe are praying for his well-being and hope that he may resume strumming his legendary guitar as soon as possible.

