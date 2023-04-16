Winnipeg Jets playoff history: How one of Canada's most hockey-crazed cities rose from the ashes

The Winnipeg Jets have a relatively short playoff history, having only returned to the NHL in 2011 after spending 15 years as the Atlanta Thrashers.

However, in their brief time in Winnipeg, the Jets have made the playoffs four times and advanced past the first round twice.

Winnipeg Jets playoff history ahead of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

In the 2014 playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets made their first appearance in the postseason but were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks. The next season, the Jets made the playoffs again but were eliminated in the first round by the Ducks again in a hard-fought four-game series.

The Winnipeg Jets made another impressive run in the 2018 playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time. They beat the Minnesota Wild in five games once again in the first round before taking down the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators in seven games.

In the Conference Final, though, the Jets were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights, who went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final.

In the 2019 playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets faced off against the St. Louis Blues in the first round but were eliminated in six games. In the 2020 playoffs, which took place in a bubble format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jets lost in four games to the Calgary Flames.

The Winnipeg Jets made a much more valiant effort in 2021, In their most recent playoff appearance, the Jets swept the heavily favored Edmonton Oilers out of the playoffs in the Canadian division. However, they got swept themselves by eventual Stanley Cup runner-up Montreal Canadiens a series later.

As the Jets prepare for the 2023 NHL playoffs, they will look to make a deeper run than they did in 2019 and 2020. With a strong core of players including Scheifele, Wheeler, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets have the talent to compete with the best teams in the league.

This season, the Jets enter the playoffs as the final seed out of the Western Conference and will play the top team in the West, the Vegas Golden Knights.

If the Jets can get their scoring going and Hellebuyck continues his strong play in the net, they could once again make a deep run in the playoffs and even contend for their first Stanley Cup.

Poll : 0 votes