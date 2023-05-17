Zemgus Girgensons landing spots: Where could the career long Sabre end up in free agency?

Will Zemgus Girgensons finally be leaving Buffalo? Despite struggling during the 2022-23 season, Zemgus Girgensons of the Buffalo Sabres has the potential to make a significant impact on a new team in the upcoming NHL free agency period of 2023.

The Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils should consider Girgensons as a potential addition to their rosters. He has a unique skill set and the opportunity for a fresh start within these teams.

Where will Zemgus Girgensons go in free agency?

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have been searching for additional depth and physicality in their forward lines. Zemgus Girgensons, known for his physical style of play and defensive reliability, would provide an ideal fit for the Flames. Despite his struggles last season, Girgensons has shown flashes of offensive capability in the past. His gritty playing style and ability to win puck battles would add a valuable dimension to the Flames' bottom-six forwards.

Furthermore, Girgensons' experience and leadership, as a former alternate captain with the Sabres, could bring stability to Calgary's locker room. A change of scenery and the opportunity to play for a competitive team might reignite Girgensons' game and allow him to flourish in Calgary.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have been looking to add depth at center and improve their defensive play. Zemgus Girgensons could be the perfect solution to both needs. Despite his struggles last season, Girgensons has proven himself as a responsible defensive forward and an effective penalty killer. His ability to win faceoffs and his physical presence would greatly benefit the Canucks' defensive zone play.

Additionally, Girgensons has the potential to provide secondary scoring when given the right opportunities. Joining a young and talented Canucks roster could rejuvenate Girgensons' game, allowing him to contribute in multiple aspects of the game. He would additionally provide leadership and experience to the team's developing core.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are looking for that final piece. Adding Zemgus Girgensons would be a low-risk move with the potential for high rewards. Girgensons' defensive prowess and versatility as a forward would fit well with the Devils' style of play under head coach Lindy Ruff.

His ability to play in different roles, contribute on the penalty kill, and provide physicality would make him a valuable asset to New Jersey's lineup. Furthermore, Girgensons' experience as an alternate captain could provide guidance and mentorship to the team's younger players, aiding in their development and growth.

Zemgus Girgensons may have struggled during the 2022-23 season, but he possesses the skills and qualities that could make him a valuable addition to the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, or New Jersey Devils. These teams could provide him with a fresh start and the opportunity to rediscover his game. Meanwhile, Girgensons would contribute to the teams' respective goals of improving depth, defensive play, and overall competitiveness.

