5 possible finishes for Chris Sabin vs Moose at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

Chris Sabin and Moose will settle their differences once and for all at IMPACT Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Slammiversary.

Their feud dates all the way back to May 15. At IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege, Moose's repeated attacks on Sabin's knee led to the 8-time X Division champion being sidelined for over a month. During that time, Moose looked to get the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship back to his brand from Kenny Omega at Against All Odds. The Young Bucks interfered and assisted 'The Belt Collector', costing Moose the match.

When Moose addressed his loss on the subsequent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Sabin made his return and attacked Moose, ultimately challenging him to a match at Slammiversary 2021.

Sabin is as big an IMPACT Wrestling legend as they come, while Moose is in the best shape of his life and one of the top stars in the company. Their match is likely to be one of the highlights of Slammiversary. So what are the possible endings to this grudge match? Let's find out.

#5. Chris Sabin goes over clean at Slammiversary

Chris Sabin

The unlikeliest result will be Chris Sabin going over Moose clean. Sabin is a veteran with double-digit championship wins in IMPACT Wrestling over the course of his career. He doesn't need a clean win over one of the biggest men in IMPACT Wrestling.

That might still happen, after all Sabin is the good guy in the feud. Slammiversary will be hosting fans for the first time in over a year and a half, so a win for the babyface would make the crowd happy. Moreover, a clean win would immediately catapult Sabin to the top of the IMPACT Wrestling food chain if that is a direction the company wants to go in.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham