5 reasons why Kenny Omega should win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion

It was announced on IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV this week that the main event of IMPACT Rebellion in April will feature an historic Title vs. Title blockbuster main event. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face either IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann or TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose with both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's World Championships on the line.

The Cleaner's Rebellion opponent will be determined at IMPACT Wrestling's Sacrifice event on Saturday. There, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will face TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a World Championship Unification Match.

The Rebellion announcement is just the latest chapter in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship that was established in December 2020. Since then, fans have seen a talent exchange between both companies.

Kenny Omega's match at Rebellion will not be his first inside of an IMPACT Wrestling ring. The AEW World Champion made his IMPACT in-ring debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event in January.

Teaming with The Good Brothers, Omega defeated the team of Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin. By pinning the IMPACT World Champion, many assumed that this Title vs. Title match was on the horizon.

Now that the match has been confirmed, who will leave Rebellion as the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion? Let's take a look at five reasons why Omega should win the IMPACT World Championship at Rebellion.

#5 Kenny Omega could win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship to become a belt collector

Kenny Omega has referred to himself as a "belt collector" during his IMPACT Wrestling appearances

Since he won the AEW World Championship, Kenny Omega has been synonymous with IMPACT Wrestling.

After his controversial victory at the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Omega made his first public appearance as the champion on the following week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

During a sit-down interview conducted by IMPACT announcer Josh Matthews, Omega and IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis offered their first official comments about their alliance.

As an historic gift to the IMPACT fans, @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis treated us to @JonMoxley's nameplate being removed from the @AEW World Championship and replaced with Kenny Omega's. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Ua6zFsQUiA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 14, 2020

in the interview, Omega told the story of his renowned comic book fandom as a child. The AEW World Champion discussed becoming an avid comic book collector and wanting to collect every possible comic book ever released. But the young native of Winnipeg quickly realized that it was not possible to achieve this goal.

Instead, Omega turned his attention to the world of professional wrestling. He revealed that his new goal was to become a wrestling belt collector. Already the AEW World Champion and the AAA Mega Champion, Kenny Omega was well on his way to collecting every world championships. The IMPACT World Championship is the next prized belt he hopes to collect.

By winning the main event at IMPACT Rebellion, fans could witness an historic image of Omega holding the AEW World Championship, the AAA Mega Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the IMPACT World Championship all at the same time.

