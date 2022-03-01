5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (February 24, 2022): Eddie Edwards & Jay White explains their betrayal, Moose gets laid out, massive matches set for next week

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling saw the fallout from No Surrender and also started the build-up towards Sacrifice!, which is just over a week away.

Matt Cardona defended his title against former champion Jordynne Grace in a rematch. Jay White and Eddie Edwards each explained why they double-crossed their respective sides at No Surrender.

A returning superstar laid out moose. Deonna Purrazzo continued her Champ Champ Open challenge, and several top matches were announced for next week's show. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Moose gets laid out by Heath on IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @TheMooseNation kicked off #IMPACTonAXSTV but was interupted by @HEATHXXI and the challenge has been made! .@TheMooseNation kicked off #IMPACTonAXSTV but was interupted by @HEATHXXI and the challenge has been made! https://t.co/zqwbNKYOsP

IMPACT World Champion Moose kicked off the show and boasted about how he demolished W.Morrissey at No Surrender. Heath made a shocking return stating that he couldn't appear at No Surrender due to COVID protocols.

Moose made disrespectful comments towards Heath's family, leading to a brawl where the latter stood tall. Later in the night, Moose and Honor No More had an interaction where he stated that he had no problem with them but asked them to stay out of his way. The group agreed to his terms and walked away.

Later on, IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore informed him that he would be defending his title against Heath at Sacrifice!

#4 Matt Cardona defended his title on IMPACT Wrestling

Following a disqualification win at No Surrender, Matt Cardona defended the Digital Media Championship in the first-ever Dotcombat match with no disqualifications or count-outs. From DVD players to cell phones, keyboards, selfie sticks, and cables, both superstars used various weapons in this unique stipulation match.

Grace successfully hit a low blow, but Cardona revealed that he had worn a cup. Once he removed that, Grace hit another low blow. However, towards the end, Cardona sent Grace into a steel chair in the corner and picked up a roll-up win with the help of the ropes.

#3 Deonna Purrazzo's Open Challenge on IMPACT Wrestling

On this week's IMPACT Wrestling, Lady Frost answered Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ Challenge and chose to fight for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Purrazzo targeted Frost's knee, which proved decisive in the end as the champion locked in the Venus de Milo to retain the title via submission.

After the match, Gisele Shaw made her presence felt as she stood under the spotlight in the center of the ring as Frost watched on from the corner.

#2 Multiple top matches announced on IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White stated that turning on the G.O.D. in favor of The Good Brothers at No Surrender wasn't personal and was strictly business, like his singles match against Alex Shelley at Sacrifice!

Violent By Design interrupted him and asked The Good Brothers for their shot at the Tag Team Championship according to their arrangement. White stated that The Good Brothers are under new management and any previous agreements were null and void. G.O.D. showed up and attacked The Good Brothers, White, and Chris Bey. VBD lent a hand to G.O.D. in the beatdown.

The Bullet Club is scheduled to battle Violent By Design and G.O.D. in a massive 10-man tag team match next week, and The Good Brothers are set to defend their tag titles against VBD at Sacrifice!

Knockouts World Champion Mickie James made a case for a title defense against Chelsea Green. Tasha Steelz interrupted her, and when things escalated, Gail Kim announced a #1 contender's match between Green and Steelz next week on IMPACT Wrestling.

#1 Eddie Edwards justified his betrayal on IMPACT Wrestling

Scott D'Amore informed Team IMPACT that they couldn't attack Honor No More because the latter won at No Surrender. He scheduled a six-man tag match for later in the night between the two teams and a one-on-one match between Eddie Edwards and Rhino at Sacrifice!

Later on, Steve Maclin challenged Edwards to a match on next week's IMPACT Wrestling. In the night's main event, Honor No More once again got the better of Team IMPACT! using some underhanded tactics.

Following the match, Maria Kanellis introduced Eddie Edwards. He revealed that the real reason he joined Honor No More was that they had identified corruption in the industry and he wanted to expose it.

Edwards stated that when the Forbidden Door opened, Kenny Omega, who wasn't part of IMPACT Wrestling, won the world title. He further stated that he wanted to restore the company's honor, but Moose, Sami Callihan, and Josh Alexander were preferred over him.

Alisha interrupted him and questioned his actions, stating that he should ask IMPACT for forgiveness. He responded by saying he didn't turn his back on them, but instead, he walked away from people who turned their back on him.

He stated that Honor No More was his new family and left Alisha with a decision on whether or not to continue being a part of his family. He left the ring alongside Honor No More as Alisha looked on to close the show.

What was your favorite moment for this week's IMPACT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy