5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (12th January 2021) - Massive brawl ends the show, title challenger loses her match

The go-home episode to IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill was an entertaining show, though it was hampered by a lack of clean victories. The build-up to the highly-anticipated bout between Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers and Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns reached its crescendo with Swann and Anderson facing off in the main event of the night.

On the other hand, Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary went head-on in a fun encounter. The IMPACT Knockouts Championship contender Taya Valkyrie lost a match today, which derailed her momentum heading into the PPV. Moose destroyed his opponent in a gruesome manner, giving him an edge as he looks to challenge for the IMPACT World Championship once Swann finishes up his business with Omega and The Good Brothers.

That said, let's dive in and discuss some of the major talking points coming out of this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Rich Swann defeats Karl Anderson via roll-up on IMPACT Wrestling

Rich Swann and Karl Anderson faced off in the main event of this week's IMPACT Wrestling. With all the other competitors from the six-man tag match at Hard to Kill banned from the ringside, the two were left to fend for themselves here.

Swann's teammates, The Motor City Machine Guns, were watching the match from backstage, while Anderson's partners Gallows and Omega were viewing the action from the bus.

Anderson dominated the early stages of the match by thoroughly wearing down Swann and never giving him a chance to get the upper hand. However, the reigning IMPACT World Champion soon found his footing and picked up the victory via a roll-up.

The post-match saw Omega and Gallows barging into the backstage area and taking down Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin. Swann soon came back to take down the two, with Anderson also making his way. All the men got embroiled in a messy brawl, with the show going off-air abruptly. It felt a little disjointed, as if there was not enough time left to execute the whole angle.

While the match at Hard to Kill promises to be a barnburner, the reunion of Bullet Club on AEW Dynamite has raised the chances of The Young Bucks possibly making an appearance on the night. Apart from that, Swann's imminent challenger for the title, Moose, might also make his presence felt by talking down the champion. It's surely going to be a wild night for all fans out there at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill.