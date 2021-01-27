5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (26th January 2021) - Multiple challengers for IMPACT World Championship, Matt Cardona shines

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling wasn't the best of shows the company has produced in recent times, though it was a breezy two-hours of wrestling programming. The IMPACT World Championship picture saw several new challengers emerging, and it seems like the champion Rich Swann is in danger of losing his title sooner than later.

On the other hand, Matt Cardona formed a tag team with Josh Alexander to take on the duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Eddie Edwards continued to walk on the path of violence, as he unleashed a brutal attack on Brian Myers during their match.

Apart from that, Tenille Dashwood lost further momentum, while Knockouts Tag Team Championships Fire N' Flava is staring at some old rivals who have an eye on the titles.

That said, let's discuss all the developments from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Trey Migues shines in an underwhelming main event match on IMPACT Wrestling

In the opening segment of this week's IMPACT Wrestling, Rich Swann made his way to the ring and spoke about how he always dreamt of becoming a pro-wrestler. He called out Tommy Dreamer and revealed that February 13th wouldn't only see 'No Surrender' taking place but also see Dreamer turning 50. Swann said he would like to offer Dreamr a shot against his championship at the PPV as a birthday gift. However, Moose soon came out and said he deserves the title shot first.

Things get more chaotic with Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Chris Bey, and Willie Mack also getting mixed up in action. Later on IMPACT Wrestling, a returning Trey Miguel was revealed as a teammate with Swann, Mack, and Dreamer to take on the team of Callihan, Moose, Shamrock, and Bey.

Advertisement

In the main event of this week's IMPACT Wrestling, it was Miguel who shone above all with his spectacular performance as he scored the victory for his team by rolling-up Callihan. This was a seemingly inconsequential and hastily put together main event match. While Dreamer will probably get the title shot at No Surrender, Moose will get his match at the title sometime down the line.

However, it's strange to see Callihan getting involved in the title picture, as he came up short against Eddie Edwards in their match at IMPACT: Hard to Kill. The show ended with Shamrock putting the referee in the ankle lock with other referees making their way to the ring to make the save. With Kenny Omega, Moose, Dreamer, and Callihan involved in the championship picture, Swann is staring at multiple challengers and is in real danger of losing his world championship.