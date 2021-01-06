5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling - Alisha Edwards gets trapped by Callihan, Omega destroys Rich Swann (5th January 2021) 

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling was an entertaining two hours of television with fun matches and logical storyline developments throughout the show. Most of the matches for the upcoming PPV IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill are confirmed, with Sami Callihan set to face Eddie Edwards in a Barbed Wire Massacre match.

Apart from this, the show also built towards the special event IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis, scheduled for this Saturday, where Moose would take on Willie Mack in an 'I Quit' match. Genesis will also mark the beginning of the Super X Tournament.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers continued their dominance as they unleashed a brutal attack on the IMPACT World Champion Rich Swan and The Motor City Machine Guns. On the other hand, Tommy Dreamer laid down an interesting match stipulation.

So without any further delays, let's discuss some of the developments from the show that has gotten the fans buzzing.

#5 Sami Callihan, with Ken Shamrock, trap Alisha Edwards and destroy Eddie Edwards in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling

The scheduled match between long-time rivals Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards ran for hardly a couple of minutes as the two men were hell-bent on destroying each other even before the bout started. While Callihan was making his entrance, Edwards came from behind and attacked him with a baseball bat.

The two then continued to brutalize each other for several minutes until they were finally in the ring where the match was officially started. However, an accidental attack by Edwards on the referee ended the match prematurely, with the two stars then taking the action outside the ring.

Just when it seemed Edwards had the upper-hand, the screen showed Edwards's wife Alisha trapped somewhere backstage. The former two-time IMPACT World Champion quickly made his way back and started looking for his wife. Though he was able to find her, he was attacked by Ken Shamrock from behind.

Callihan and Shamrock then unleashed a two-on-one attack on Edwards while Alisha was forced to witness her husband being brutalized as the show came to an end. It would be intriguing to see what happened to both Alisha and Eddie after this segment.

Callihan and Eddie have wrestled several bouts throughout their deeply-personal rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling, with their Barbed Wire Massacre match possibly culminating their feud for good.